Football, Sports

Ahmmon Richards suffers career-ending injury

Ahmmon Richards

Photo credit: Josh White

Hurricanes standout Ahmmon Richards’ football career ended after sustaining a disabling neck injury, Miami announced on Sunday afternoon.

“This is not easy to swallow, for anybody,” Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said. “We’re just thankful that he’s going to be able to lead a very productive life and that there’s nothing catastrophic as far as how his life will not change dramatically from a physical standpoint, as much as it is from being a ballplayer to not being a ballplayer.”

Richards hasn’t appeared for Miami since sustaining a knee injury in UM’s 33-17 loss to LSU Sept. 2.

It remains unclear how or when the Wellington, Florida native hurt his neck.

“We’re sad that it’s over, for his career,” Richt said. “But we’ll love him up, take care of him and I know he’ll do well in life because he’s a sharp kid.”

Richards thanked the Canes’ training and medical staffs, as well as UM’s coaches, for their support.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the University’s athletic training and medical staffs for diagnosing this injury, and to the football coaches and staff for always putting my health first,” said Richards, in a statement released by Miami. “I plan to continue working towards my degree at UM and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

The former 6-foot-1, 192-pound receiver played in 22 games, including 19 starts, for Miami over three seasons. He finished his collegiate career with 74 catches for 1,382 yards and six touchdowns.

Richards broke Michael Irvin’s program freshman receiving record with 934 yards and was named a 2016 Freshman All-American and second-team All-ACC selection.

The former four-star recruit chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Auburn, among others.

He received an outpouring of support on social media, including from Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan.

“I remember when I first got here during the summer and [used]to watch you and was shook watching first-round talent before my eyes,” Jordan wrote on Twitter. “[You’re] a savage bro, on and off the field. God got a plan for you my guy just trust his plan.”

Richards’ injury marks the second career-ending injury for the Hurricanes in the last year. Malek Young underwent career-ending surgery on his neck following Miami’s 34-24 loss to Wisconsin in the 2017 Orange Bowl.

“All these guys, they’re not my sons, but in a lot of ways they’re like my sons,” Richt said. “We like to treat our players the way we would treat our own sons, our own children. As a staff, one of our big philosophies is that. So, when anything happens with your own child you grieve for him. It’s not easy to swallow for anybody.”

October 8, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Hurricanes’ October off to an up-and-down start
Discover (or remember) who you are in college
UM reacts to No. 53 ranking
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Miami Hurricanes head in right direction in polls (unlike last week) after win over FSU

At least this week they’re going in the right direction. The Miami Hurricanes, who charged back from ...

His injury nearly started a fight. Then he made 3 of Miami’s biggest plays to beat FSU.

Tempers were already high when Jeff Thomas dashed down the Florida State sideline with a kick return ...

Seminoles allow 20-point lead to slip through their grasp in loss to UM

It was all looking good for Florida State. A significant upset win on the road over No. 17 Miami app ...

Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over

UM junior receiver Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over because of a disabling neck injury, a so ...

Kid QB passes his test. N’Kosi Perry leaves zero doubt in Hurricanes’ rally past FSU

Welcome to college football, N’Kosi Perry. Your introduction didn’t happen in any of three previous ...

Red tide reaches Miami-Dade

How did it get here, and how long will it last? University of Miami experts explain. ...

Analyzing Mexico’s political left turn

A panel of scholars, convened by UM’s Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, urged Mexicans t ...

UM vs FSU—It’s the Pink Game!

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center is the sponsor of Saturday’s gridiron match between the Hurric ...

Fl@t + Bright exhibit shows a graphic journey

Ivonne de la Paz, marketing specialist and graphic designer for the School of Architecture, is the c ...

Indonesia’s deadly earthquake and tsunami

UM experts explain what happened, discuss if it could happen here, and talk about “strike-slip fault ...

Comeback Canes: No. 17 Miami Rallies Past FSU

Miami erased a 27-7 deficit with 21 straight points in the second half to secure a 28-27 victory ove ...

Hurricanes Rise in Both Major Polls Released Sunday

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Florida State on Oct. 6, the Miami Hurricanes climbe ...

Perez-Somarriba Wins Back Draw Title at Riviera

For the second time in three years, a member of the Miami women's tennis team won the Riviera/I ...

Golf Set to Compete at Illini Invitational

The University of Miami golf team will open up play at the Illini Women's Invitational at Medin ...

VB Posts Block Party Against NC State In 3-1 Win

The University of Miami volleyball program had a block party against NC State in Sunday's 3-1 w ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching