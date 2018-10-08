Community, Edge

5 things you didn’t know you needed in your day bag

Whether it be backpack or a tote, a messenger bag or a briefcase, the bags we carry to class serve one main purpose: to carry your books, computer and notes. While many students remember the academic essentials, there are plenty of secondary items that often go forgotten. Well, The Hurricane’s got you covered.

Here are five things you didn’t know you needed in your day bag.

Umbrella and/or rain jacket

How do you spot a freshman on campus? You wait until a two-minute shower hits campus and look for the soaking wet students. Students who are not from Florida, like myself, tend to learn this the hard way. Don’t stress about checking the forecast; make your life easier (and drier) by always carrying an extra umbrella in your backpack.

Umbrella.jpeg

Don't let the rainy whether stop you from showing school spirit. Pick up a 'Canes themed umbrella from the UM bookstore, starting at $18. Source: bkstr.com/miamistore Photo credit: bkstr.com/miamistore

Snacks

While there are plenty of options on campus to grab a bite to eat, you never know when you’ll be sitting in a class when your stomach decides to add its own two cents to the discussion. Before you head out the door to class, pack a protein pick-me-up to power through. Peanut butter, trail mix or even a protein bar is a healthy and filling way to curb your hunger.

Jacket

Yes, you read this correctly. Even though you sweat on the way to class and complain all day about the heat and humidity, the truth of the matter is that the climate of most classrooms closely resembles that of the arctic tundra. A lightweight jacket can do the trick when you start to feel chilly during a lecture.

Phone charger

You text, Snapchat, ‘gram, or even Airdrop memes all day. You turn to your friends and ask to borrow their charger, and nobody has one. Now you are stuck with a dead phone. This situation could have been avoided if you brought a spare charger. While you’re at it, throw in a portable charger, too; you never know when you won’t have access to an outlet.

Portable charger.jpg

Get this portable power bank, and others like it, on Amazon for as low as $10.99. Source: amazon.com

Hydrocortisone Cream

You’re sitting in class when, all of a sudden, your leg itches like crazy. You look down to find a colossal red welt on your leg. You need something to stop the itch at that very moment. Sound familiar? We’ve all been there. Don’t let the bug bites get you down. Living in South Florida, it is imperative to carry hydrocortisone cream. You never truly know when a pesky little bite will cause an obnoxious itch.

October 8, 2018

Reporters

Jacqueline Levine


