Hurricanes defeat Seminoles at home for first time since 2004

By Josh Halper

N’Kosi Perry looks for a pass during Saturday’s historic game against Florida State. The Canes came back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Seminoles 28-27 in their first home victory against FSU since 2004.

Florida State appeared to have buried No. 17 Miami. The Hurricanes trailed 27-7 with 11:52 remaining in the third quarter after a 74-yard punt return touchdown by the Seminoles’ DJ Matthews.

Then it happened.

The Hurricanes forced three turnovers and scored 21 unanswered points including a game-winning, 41-yard touchdown pass from N’Kosi Perry to Brevin Jordan to defeat Florida State, 28-27, Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

The victory was Miami’s first win at home over Florida State since 2004, snapping a six-game losing skid. The Hurricanes have won back-to-back meetings and lead the all-time series 33-30.

First, Gerald Willis III broke through Florida State’s offense line and stripped quarterback Deondre Francois to ignite the Hurricanes’ offense. Perry connected with Lawrence Cager for a 3-yard receiving score to cap off a 5-play, 20-yard drive.

Two plays later, the Hurricanes’ defense struck again.

Michael Pinckney picked off Francois to set up Miami’s offense inside Florida State’s redzone.

With one throw, Perry cut the deficit to one possession. The redshirt freshman quarterback found standout receiver Jeff Thomas for a 17-yard touchdown grab.

Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC) scored twice in a 42-second span, jumpstarting the 65,490 fans in attendance onto their feet.

The Hurricanes took their lone lead of the night when Perry heaved a 41-yard touchdown to Jordan over the top of the Seminoles’ defense.

Perry finished his second career start 13 of 32 for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Francois, who threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, just notched 20 yards after the intermission. The redshirt junior completed 15 of 30 passes and notched two touchdowns and one interception.

Florida State (3-3, 1-3 ACC) jumped out to an early 7-0 advantage on its first drive. Francois linked up with Keith Gavin for a 17-yard score less than four minutes after kickoff.

After struggling in Miami’s first two drives, Perry and Cager got the Hurricanes even. Perry tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cager in the opening moments of the second quarter.

The Seminoles scored 20 unanswered points before the Hurricanes closed out the contest.

Miami outgained Florida State 306-200 in total offense.

The Hurricanes next play on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers, 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Scott Stadium.

This story will be updated.

October 6, 2018

