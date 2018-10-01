WVUM’s playlist of the week

Welcome to the second edition of WVUM Radio’s Playlist of the Week, where we tell you our favorite tracks from the past seven days.

Beak> – “Brean Down” from >>> (Temporary Residence/Invada)

An angular groove that takes cues from the best of Krautrock and experimental rock of the ‘80s. Features guitar work from Geoff Barrow of the perennially hip Portishead.

Lambda Celsius – “Get Out” from Ana Echo And The Beauty Of Indifference (Scorpion Beach/Banana Tapes)

A sinister synth pop gem that channels the best aspects of Depeche Mode in their prime. Perfect for night driving down an empty interstate.

Chris Liebing – “Zero One” from Burn Slow (Mute)

One of Germany’s finest sons captures the dark pulse of quintessential German techno.

Kyle Knight – “Truth” from The Truth EP (Self Released)

Kyle Knight is a socially-conscious Hip Hop artist and activist. This is especially crucial now in our current political climate.

Maribou State – “Feel Good” from Kingdoms of Colour (Ninja Tune)

Maribou State’s new album Kingdoms In Colour is a testament to how far the electronic English duo has come since their debut, featuring Holly Walker & Khruangbin in their exciting sound.

Christine & The Queens – “Girlfriend (Dam-Funk)” from Chris (Capitol)

On her new album, Christine of Christine and the Queens develops a seductive male pop-star alter ego, enlisting electro-funk wizard Dâm-Funk to create a track guaranteed to get all the ladies on the dance floor.

Yumi Zouma – “Crush It’s Late (Just Stay)” from EP III – (Cascine)

Yumi Zouma began as a project in 2013 between four friends from Christchurch, New Zealand. They’re now back with the third dreamy, disco-accented rock EP.

Richard Swift – “Kensington!” from The Hex ”(Secretly Canadian)

After his death, The Hex was released. This song “Kensington!” is an indie-jazz narrative about his darkness and his demons.

Gilberto Rodriguez – “Totonita Encantadora” from Sabor Maracuyá Desnuda (Empty Cellar)

The groovy jam-band released this album of Latin soul, taking you to a tropical location instantly.

Hypoluxo – “Kentucky Smooth” from Running on a Fence (Broken Circles)

With their signature calm, cool, and collected disposition; the band pulls off a somehow-seamless smattering of shoegaze, indie rock, and dream pop.

To listen to this week’s songs, find “wvum_music” on Spotify.

WVUM 90.5 FM is the student-run radio station of the University of Miami. To get involved, stop by their music staff meetings Mondays at 6 p.m. in the WVUM office or visit wvum.org/apply.

This week’s playlist by WVUM music directors Jordan Abrams and Peter Melero.