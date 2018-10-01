National Association of Black Journalists to make its campus debut in January

Starting in January of 2019, the National Association of Black Journalists will have a chapter on the University of Miami’s campus for the first time ever.

Morgan Threatt, the president of UM’s chapter of the NABJ, said the club’s mission is to provide a space for students of color to share their ideas and network with media professionals who look like them.

“We want to band together as like-minded individuals and grow as journalists, media influencers and as a family too,” said Threatt, who is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism.

In addition to facilitating on-campus collaboration and initiatives, Threatt said UM’s chapter of NABJ also aspires to give back to the community of Miami-Dade County.

The organization plans on reaching out to younger students who have a passion for writing, hosting workshops to help the next generation of journalists expand their skills and running a backpack drive to benefit underprivileged schools.

NABJ members will also have the opportunity to participate in media internships, special panels and information sessions. As a community, club members will hear from reporters at the local and national level.

Freshman broadcast journalism major McKenzie Stoute said she wants to join NABJ so that she can become a better writer and reporter. She also said she wants to network with other media professionals, especially those who she can relate to.

“In the black community, it’s good to have support from people who look like you and share the same struggles,” Stoute said. “I want to utilize my knowledge and skills to collaborate with other journalists and gain new experiences.”

Sophomore Tre’Vaughn Howard, the vice president of UM’s chapter of the NABJ, said he believes it’s important to bring NABJ to campus because minority groups are often underrepresented. He pointed out that other South Florida universities, such as FIU, already have NABJ chapters.

“I feel that this club will make the university more collaborative and structured,” said Howard, who is double majoring in broadcast journalism and political science.

The next NABJ annual conference will be held in Miami. The leaders of UM’s chapter of the NABJ said they plan on attending this event with other members in order to create connections, pave careers and collaborate on a larger-scale.

In the weeks leading up to its launch, the NABJ will announce specific meeting times and dates. Students can remain updated by emailing Threatt at met102@miami.edu.