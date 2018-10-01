Golf, Sports, Swimming/Diving, Tennis, Volleyball

Hurricanes pick up victories heading into October

Golf

Led by a 5-under-par, 66, by sophomore Kristyna Frydolva in the final round, UM finished fourth at the 2018 Schooner Fall Classic.

“The talent is there, it’s just a matter of putting it all together at the right time,” coach Patti Rizzo told hurricanesports.com. “We obviously needed a warmup, but luckily they found themselves pretty fast. I’m glad we leave again next weekend while they are hot. Very proud of the mall!”

Miami posted a three-round score of 19-under at the Belmar Golf Club.

Frydolva placed fourth overall individually for her first collegiate top-10 finish. Senior Dewi Weber wrapped up the tournament five under, placing 13th overall.

Soccer

Freshman forward Gudrun Haralz scored in the 33rd minute to lead the Miami Hurricanes to their first ACC win under first-year coach Sarah Barnes.

After Haralz’s goal, UM’s defense shut out Syracuse the rest of the way to earn the 1-0 victory Saturday at Cobb Stadium.

“I don’t think tonight was the best that we have played, but we executed,” Barnes said. “We executed in both boxes, which has been a problem for us. There have been too many games where we conceded a goal that I thought we were capable of stopping. I thought there were a few that we should have put a way, but we didn’t…We were able to execute on the goal tonight.”

The Canes stand at a 4-6-2 record overall and 1-3-0 in the conference.

Miami will look to extend its win streak against Pittsburgh 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

Swimming & Diving

Redshirt sophomore diver Alicia Blagg finished first in both springboard events, and the Hurricanes overcame an early deficit to defeat Florida International University 165-133 at home Saturday morning.

“They showed a lot of heart,” head swimming coach Andy Kershaw told hurricanesports.com. “We talk a lot about our pool being a special place, and I think they embraced that. They owned that. I knew FIU was missing some of their important swimmers as well. I think it was great. Both teams had to step up and I’m proud of our team.”

FIU won the first event of the meet, the 200-medley relay, and captured two of the top three places in the 1,650-yard freestyle. But Miami answered with three-straight top finishes in the following events to defeat the Panthers at the Whitten University Center Pool.

Sophomores Sydney Knapp (1:52.87), and Carmen San Nicolas (1:53.28) finished first and second in the 200-yard freestyle before freshman Maria Artigas Fernandez (1:53.73) rounded out the sweep.

Miami next competes in Dallas, Texas in the SMU Classic Oct. 12-13.

Men’s Tennis

Hurricanes sophomores Pablo Aycart Joya and Tatsuki Shimamoto took over on the final day of the Bedford Cup, posting an 8-1 victory Sunday to win the Flight 2 doubles title.

The pair went 3-0 over the course of the weekend.

Volleyball

Miami dropped its first ACC match of the season to No. 8 Pittsburgh, 3-0, Friday, Sept. 28.

With the victory, the Panthers remained undefeated and advanced to 14-0.

Redshirt senior setter Haley Templeton recorded her 4,000th career assist in the defeat. Templeton sits third all-time in program history.

Two days later, Miami bounced back with a 3-1 win over Virginia Sunday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore Elizaveta Lukianova led the Hurricanes with 15 kills, and senior Kolby Bird had 13 kills, surpassing 100 on the season for the third time in her UM career.

The Hurricanes improved to a record of 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

UM returns home 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the James L. Knight Sports Complex against North Carolina.

October 1, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


