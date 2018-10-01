Edge, Music

Game of Thrones Live Experience hits Sunrise, highlighting the most iconic scenes from the show

The magic of Westeros returned to South Florida with “Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi, a full orchestra and South Carolina choir, special effects and exquisite costume designs.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience hit the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the second time on Sept. 22. Djawadi, along with the orchestra and choir, performed songs from all seven seasons of “Game of Thrones,” highlighting the most memorable scenes from the show on a big screen behind them.

khalisi.jpg

The Mother of Dragons: The concert highlighted the most iconic scenes from all seven seasons of the show on a massive screen behind the orchestra and choir. Photo credit: Elina Katrin

“Enjoy yourself, have fun, and if you see your favorite character, your favorite villain, your favorite scene, I wanna hear it,” Djawadi said at the beginning of the concert.

The audience obliged, cheering and booing at characters as they appeared on the screen. Loud exclamations, such as “Shame! Shame!” on Cersei Lannister or “King of the North!” for Jon Snow, filled the arena and united GoT fans.

“I hope that this is a good holdover until we get the next season,” Djawadi said during the performance.

Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer who won his first Emmy Award this month for GoT, also scores HBO’s science-fiction hit “Westworld” and Amazon’s brand-new “Jack Ryan.” He plans to start working on music for GoT’s eighth season after his tour that overall includes 21 shows in North America and two in Canada.

While performing, Djawadi shared with fans some insights of scoring the series. He said that while working on the show, he writes music to picture, meaning he gets to see new seasons way before many others. However, the process of creating one of the themes for the house of Lannisters, “The Rains of Castamere,” was different from other songs. Djawadi shared how David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, the showrunners, called him while shooting the second season of the show and asked him to write a new theme with lyrics from George R. R. Martin’s book.

“‘We’re gonna set this new theme up in season two, and then by the time, in season three, when we come to the now infamous ‘Red Wedding,’ that theme will play there, and then everybody will know ‘wait a minute, that’s the Lannisters, that doesn’t belong here’,’” Djawadi recalled of their conversation.

The audience at BB&T Center not only relived the “Red Wedding” along with other famous scenes from the show, but could also almost feel the cold of Westeros’ winter with simulated confetti-snow when the story moved to the North or the heat of dragon flames every time Daenerys Targaryen said “Dracarys.” Various costumes and decorations, such as picture-moving stages or a “flying” violinist Molly Rogers, with an extremely long dress and rose petals falling on the stage, were quite remarkable, too.

violin.jpg

Rose petals falling to the ground as a violinist Molly Rogers finishes her performance. Photo credit: Elina Katrin

Music, of course, still remained the key factor to the full GoT world experience.

“What I really enjoy about writing music for ‘Game of Thrones’ is that I get to use a lot of unusual and ethnic instruments,” Djawadi said.

Aside from the common orchestra instruments, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featured Indian tabla, Armenian duduk, didgeridoo and hammered dulcimer, as each of them is crucial for different themes of the show. For instance, hammered dulcimer, which Djawadi played himself, is a frequently occurring instrument in Arya Stark’s theme “Needle.”

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience was more than just a concert; it became a fun get-together event for South Florida fans of the show, many of whom cosplayed their favorite characters or donned their favorite GoT merch.

To get tickets for the upcoming shows in North America, visit the official website of the 2018 tour at https://www.gameofthronesconcert.com/.

October 1, 2018

Reporters

Elina Katrin


You may also like

Comedy to kick off ‘Game of Thrones’ pre-screening
UBuzz: The ‘Game of Thrones’ premier(e) playlist
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
So many Miami Hurricanes are frightening on defense, but these players just got honored

The Miami Hurricanes’ defense is terrorizing opponents, and the Atlantic Coast Conference honored tw ...

Hurricanes favored big for quarterback N’Kosi Perry’s first start in UM-FSU rivalry

No quarterback mystery this week. Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt made it clear on Monday during h ...

The Hurricanes expect a ‘dogfight’ with FSU as Miami tries to stay perfect in ACC play

As the Miami Hurricanes prepared for their Atlantic Coast Coference opener on Thursday against North ...

The Miami Hurricanes drop in AP poll ahead of their matchup with FSU

The Miami Hurricanes are coming off a 47-10 thrashing of North Carolina on Thursday that featured th ...

Here’s when the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles will play on Saturday

It’s officially FSU week for the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes. And the matchup between the Hurricanes and ...

Michelle Obama: ‘Make voting part of who you are’

The former First Lady spoke to thousands of fans during her final stop of the “When We All Vote” cam ...

University of Miami student wins major award for project to help coffee farming industry in Dominica

Ezra Remer developed a love of coffee and the Caribbean island in his youth. ...

The Kavanaugh case: What UM faculty are saying

UM faculty weigh in on the key issues in the alleged sexual misconduct case involving Judge Brett Ka ...

Saving a life by transplanting hope

UM medical student Grace Knudsen will be honored at the UM-UNC football game Thursday for donating h ...

Remembering UM trustee emerita Barbara Weintraub

Extremely involved and passionate about UM, she served as a trustee for 21 years, beginning in 1997. ...

Jackson, Quarterman Earn ACC Weekly Honors

A pair of Hurricanes were recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for outstanding performances i ...

Baseball Recruiting Class Earns Another Top-10 Ranking

The University of Miami's 2018 recruiting class pulled in another top-10 ranking, as the Hurric ...

Hurricanes Ranked No. 17 in Both Major Polls

The Miami Hurricanes were ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press top 25 and the Amway Coaches Po ...

Oct. 13 Game at Virginia Set for 7 PM Kickoff

The University of Miami's game at Virginia on Oct. 13 will kick off at 7 PM ET on either ESPN2 ...

Meier, Cornelius and Hof Ready for ACC WBB Tipoff

Head coach Katie Meier, redshirt junior guard Laura Cornelius and senior forward/center Emese Hof wi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching