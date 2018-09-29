Reporters

Jaime Harn


A showdown for Florida’s future
Ron DeSantis’ education promise for Florida’s future
Frenk to unveil details of 10-year plan at first annual ‘State of the U’ address
Despite a big victory, the Hurricanes plan to be ‘our biggest critics.’ This is why

The Miami Hurricanes’ excitement, exuberance and elation from Thursday night’s Atlantic Coast Confer ...

How quarterback N’Kosi Perry felt after his first start for the Miami Hurricanes

As the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes ran out of their smoke tunnel and onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium ...

Why Richt’s priority and this Canes season is all about finding the next great Canes QB

This hasn’t been an epiphany in the last week. Mark Richt -- himself a former Miami Hurricanes quart ...

Defense steals show in Perry’s first start as Canes pound North Carolina in ACC opener

All week, the talk was quarterbacks at the University of Miami. The defense must have felt slighted. ...

UM’s defensive playmakers leave their mark against Carolina. But can UM get them to stay?

A bunch of takeaways, thoughts and postscripts from UM’s 47-10 win against visiting North Carolina, ...

University of Miami student wins major award for project to help coffee farming industry in Dominica

Ezra Remer developed a love of coffee and the Caribbean island in his youth. ...

The Kavanaugh case: What UM faculty are saying

UM faculty weigh in on the key issues in the alleged sexual misconduct case involving Judge Brett Ka ...

Saving a life by transplanting hope

UM medical student Grace Knudsen will be honored at the UM-UNC football game Thursday for donating h ...

Remembering UM trustee emerita Barbara Weintraub

Extremely involved and passionate about UM, she served as a trustee for 21 years, beginning in 1997. ...

Meet the team working to keep us all safe—and prepared

The University of Miami’s emergency management team is working to create a disaster resilient Univer ...

No. 16 Miami Storms Past North Carolina

The defending ACC Coastal champion Miami Hurricanes opened their 2018 conference schedule with a dom ...

Canes Fall to No. 8 Pitt, 3-0

The University of Miami volleyball team lost its first ACC match of the season to No. 8 Pitt, 3-0, o ...

Miami Announces Game Times and TV Designations for Eight Contests

The University of Miami and ACC announced the remainder of the game times and broadcast designations ...

Blagg, Yu Impress in Season Opener vs. Florida

Redshirt sophomore Alicia Blagg and senior tri-captain Roxanne Yu delivered strong performances in t ...

Hurricane Magazine - September 2018

Check out the September edition of the University of Miami Athletics Department's e-magazine. ...

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

