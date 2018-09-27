Edge, Music

WVUM’s Playlist of the Week

Welcome to the first edition of WVUM Radio’s Playlist of the Week, with our recommendations for this week’s poppin’ tracks. Find the full Spotify playlist at the end.

Guerilla Toss – “Meteorological” from Twisted Crystal (DFA)

There is no band in today’s indie rock landscape that is more flamboyant, free-wheeling and fun than art punk heroes Guerilla Toss. Slap bass, swirling rhythms and hypnotic vocals converge to form a perfect storm.

guerilla-toss

Masego – “Lady Lady” (EQT Recordings/ Trap House Jazz)

Masego releases his debut album and will be a hit among new era R&B/soul lovers with a Stevie Wonder plus hip hop influence.

lady-lady.jpg

Aphex Twin – “T69 Collapse” from Collapse EP (Warp)

Flawlessly executed experimental techno from the genre’s greatest master.

aphex-twin

Bob Moses – “Back Down” (Domino)

The Vancouver-bred, Los Angeles-based duo is back with an internal and external battle-based album. The electronic duo is Grammy nominated for Best Dance Recording and this album did not disappoint.

bob-moses

Brandon Coleman – “All Around the World” (Brainfeeder)

Brandon Coleman’s debut album on Flying Lotus’s label is successful in delivering a funky soul message with electric lyrics. Coleman puts a soft, jazzy beat behind insane keyboard work.

brandon-coleman

The Babe Rainbow – “Supermoon” from Double Rainbow (30th Century)

The Babe Rainbow, one of the latest bands to come out of Australia’s psychedelic rock renaissance, spread a tasty jam over a warm, crispy song.

the-babe-rainbow

Les Louanges – “Tercel” (Bon Sound)

Sultry upcoming R&B artist releases a funky all-encompassing track in FRENCH.

les-louanges

Spesh – “Teflon” from Famous World (Killroom)

Evoking post-punk royalty like The Psychedelic Furs and New Order, Spesh capture the sound of classic college radio.

spesh

To listen to this week’s songs, click here.

WVUM 90.5 FM is the student-run radio station of the University of Miami. To get involved, stop by their music staff meetings Mondays at 6 p.m. in the WVUM office or visit wvum.org/apply.

This week’s playlist by WVUM music directors Jordan Abrams and Peter Melero.

September 27, 2018

Reporters

WVUM 90.5 FM


