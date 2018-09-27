WVUM’s Playlist of the Week

Welcome to the first edition of WVUM Radio’s Playlist of the Week, with our recommendations for this week’s poppin’ tracks. Find the full Spotify playlist at the end.



Guerilla Toss – “Meteorological” from Twisted Crystal (DFA)

There is no band in today’s indie rock landscape that is more flamboyant, free-wheeling and fun than art punk heroes Guerilla Toss. Slap bass, swirling rhythms and hypnotic vocals converge to form a perfect storm.

Masego – “Lady Lady” (EQT Recordings/ Trap House Jazz)

Masego releases his debut album and will be a hit among new era R&B/soul lovers with a Stevie Wonder plus hip hop influence.

Aphex Twin – “T69 Collapse” from Collapse EP (Warp)

Flawlessly executed experimental techno from the genre’s greatest master.

Bob Moses – “Back Down” (Domino)

The Vancouver-bred, Los Angeles-based duo is back with an internal and external battle-based album. The electronic duo is Grammy nominated for Best Dance Recording and this album did not disappoint.

Brandon Coleman – “All Around the World” (Brainfeeder)

Brandon Coleman’s debut album on Flying Lotus’s label is successful in delivering a funky soul message with electric lyrics. Coleman puts a soft, jazzy beat behind insane keyboard work.

The Babe Rainbow – “Supermoon” from Double Rainbow (30th Century)

The Babe Rainbow, one of the latest bands to come out of Australia’s psychedelic rock renaissance, spread a tasty jam over a warm, crispy song.

Les Louanges – “Tercel” (Bon Sound)

Sultry upcoming R&B artist releases a funky all-encompassing track in FRENCH.

Spesh – “Teflon” from Famous World (Killroom)

Evoking post-punk royalty like The Psychedelic Furs and New Order, Spesh capture the sound of classic college radio.

WVUM 90.5 FM is the student-run radio station of the University of Miami.

This week’s playlist by WVUM music directors Jordan Abrams and Peter Melero.