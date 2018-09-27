Edge, Travel

Miami’s best day trips are only a weekend away

From rigorous courses to extracurriculars, sometimes students need a break, whether it be for a whole weekend or just a few hours. On days like that, Miami offers various opportunities to escape college life, even on a college student’s budget.

Here’s our list of the best places for a weekend getaway.

1. Crandon Park or Ocean Drive beaches

One of the easiest and most common ways to escape is to head to the beach. Crandon Park in Key Biscayne and Ocean Drive beach in South Beach are both public beaches that are usually less than a $25 Uber or Lyft away, making them great options for a trip that doesn’t break the bank.

Sophomore Shirley Gelman said that Crandon Park is her favorite beach because of its “relaxing atmosphere.” She added that it “makes you feel like you are on a mini island somewhere.” Having a barbeque, eating a meal under the palm trees, and watching the sunset are all ways to further enhance your visit to Crandon.

DSC08176.jpg

Located in Coral Gables, Matheson Hammock Park and Marina offers students a cheap way to get away from campus and explore nature. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

2. Matheson Hammock Park

Only a short drive away, Matheson Hammock Park offers the opportunity to set up a hammock and relax with a beautiful waterfront view. Sophomore Allison LaForce said that this is her favorite place to get away “because you can just chill out and set up a hammock here, which you can’t do at every other beach,” she said.

3. Venetian Pool

A mere 10 minutes away, the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables provides an inexpensive alternative to the on-campus pool. The entry fee is only $5.75 with a student ID, and offers a relaxing day surrounded by Venetian-Italian inspired architecture.

Sophomore Sterling Corum said she took someone on a surprise picnic date for her first time at the pool. “It was really fun,” she said. “I like to take naps on the beach because it’s really relaxing, so this was a nice alternative because it was so close.”

The Venetian also has a waterfall, a cave for swimming and relaxing, and a kids’ area.

4. Miami hotels

Buying a day pass at a Miami hotel is another easy way to escape day-to-day life, though it does require some research and planning. Many hotels offer beach chairs, towels and discounts on food and drinks, in addition to pool and beach access for the day for a reasonable fee.

However, it’s important to call the hotel to confirm and check availability; a day at the pool isn’t so relaxing if it’s at maximum capacity. South Beach hotels The Confidante and The Shore Club both offer day passes for only $30.

No matter your budget or time constraints, Miami offers countless options for a weekend getaway or a short daycation. “It’s typically pretty easy to get up and do something different for the day, something inexpensive that will relieve the stress,” Gelman said.

September 27, 2018

Reporters

Natalie Abatemarco


You may also like

Sports Roundup 9/20-23
WVUM’s Playlist of the Week
Learn from latest #MeToo moment
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes’ coach Richt knows who is starting at QB against UNC. Here’s when you’ll find out

Starting at quarterback on Thursday for the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes against North Carolina will be.. ...

Miami Hurricanes land big oral commitment in basketball

The University of Miami basketball program, looking to replenish its talent after losing Lonnie Walk ...

Here’s one under-the-radar area where Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry has improved

Some Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ Besides showing more consistency and better grasp of the off ...

Here are some revealing numbers behind the Hurricanes’ Rosier/Perry change at UM

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Tuesday: ▪ If N’Kosi Perry starts against North Carolina — as ma ...

At ‘The U,’ the hot topic is quarterbacks. But the hot unit is the Hurricanes defense

Want a hot topic at the University of Miami? Quarterbacks. Want a hot unit? Defense. While Hurricane ...

The Kavanaugh case: What UM faculty are saying

UM faculty weigh in on the key issues in the alleged sexual misconduct case involving Judge Brett Ka ...

Saving a life by transplanting hope

UM medical student Grace Knudsen will be honored at the UM-UNC football game Thursday for donating h ...

Remembering UM trustee emerita Barbara Weintraub

Extremely involved and passionate about UM, she served as a trustee for 21 years, beginning in 1997. ...

Meet the team working to keep us all safe—and prepared

The University of Miami’s emergency management team is working to create a disaster resilient Univer ...

Campus safety tips from the experts

University of Miami Police and the Department of Parking and Transportation provide various services ...

Canes Confident in Quarterbacks Ahead of ACC Opener

The Canes have not named a starting quarterback for Thursday's game vs. UNC, but they know they ...

Canes Golf Faces Strong Field in Oklahoma

The University of Miami women's golf team returns to Norman, Okla., for the second consecutive ...

Canes Wasting No Time Preparing for ACC Opener

Conference play is just a few days away and the Miami Hurricanes are focused on their ACC opener on ...

Oracle ITA Masters Championship Photo Gallery

View some of the top images from Estela Perez-Somarriba's Oracle ITA Masters title match victor ...

Marzal Martinez Takes Part in Hilton Head Island $15K

Lucia Marzal Martinez of the Miami women's tennis team competed as an amateur Tuesday in the Hi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching