Miami’s best day trips are only a weekend away

From rigorous courses to extracurriculars, sometimes students need a break, whether it be for a whole weekend or just a few hours. On days like that, Miami offers various opportunities to escape college life, even on a college student’s budget.

Here’s our list of the best places for a weekend getaway.

1. Crandon Park or Ocean Drive beaches

One of the easiest and most common ways to escape is to head to the beach. Crandon Park in Key Biscayne and Ocean Drive beach in South Beach are both public beaches that are usually less than a $25 Uber or Lyft away, making them great options for a trip that doesn’t break the bank.

Sophomore Shirley Gelman said that Crandon Park is her favorite beach because of its “relaxing atmosphere.” She added that it “makes you feel like you are on a mini island somewhere.” Having a barbeque, eating a meal under the palm trees, and watching the sunset are all ways to further enhance your visit to Crandon.

2. Matheson Hammock Park

Only a short drive away, Matheson Hammock Park offers the opportunity to set up a hammock and relax with a beautiful waterfront view. Sophomore Allison LaForce said that this is her favorite place to get away “because you can just chill out and set up a hammock here, which you can’t do at every other beach,” she said.

3. Venetian Pool

A mere 10 minutes away, the Venetian Pool in Coral Gables provides an inexpensive alternative to the on-campus pool. The entry fee is only $5.75 with a student ID, and offers a relaxing day surrounded by Venetian-Italian inspired architecture.

Sophomore Sterling Corum said she took someone on a surprise picnic date for her first time at the pool. “It was really fun,” she said. “I like to take naps on the beach because it’s really relaxing, so this was a nice alternative because it was so close.”

The Venetian also has a waterfall, a cave for swimming and relaxing, and a kids’ area.

4. Miami hotels

Buying a day pass at a Miami hotel is another easy way to escape day-to-day life, though it does require some research and planning. Many hotels offer beach chairs, towels and discounts on food and drinks, in addition to pool and beach access for the day for a reasonable fee.

However, it’s important to call the hotel to confirm and check availability; a day at the pool isn’t so relaxing if it’s at maximum capacity. South Beach hotels The Confidante and The Shore Club both offer day passes for only $30.

No matter your budget or time constraints, Miami offers countless options for a weekend getaway or a short daycation. “It’s typically pretty easy to get up and do something different for the day, something inexpensive that will relieve the stress,” Gelman said.