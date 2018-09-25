Books, Edge

Miami professor publishes memory improvement book

nelson_dellis-6919.jpg

Nelson Dellis, a four-time US Memory Champion and computer science professor at UM, will release his first book "Remember It" on Sept. 25. The book acts as a guide to memory improvement for adults. Source: nellsondellis.com

University of Miami Computer Science professor Nelson Dellis is set to release his second book “Remember It!” on September 25. Dellis described the book as a “memory technique how-to book.”

According to Dellis, people are almost completely reliant on their memory, and said everything from performing well on exams to inhaling oxygen is based upon the ability to remember.

“Memory training is a preventative measure and an exercise,” he said. “Along with physical health, we need to think about keeping our brains healthy.”

Dellis explained his motivation behind writing “Remember It!” and his journey leading up to it. “I was inspired to improve my memory by my grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2009,” he said.

Dellis, who noticed memory issues of his own, wanted to do everything he could to bring his memory to its full potential and keep it well-functioning for as long as possible.

“People can transform their memories from average to something that can do incredible things,” he said. “Memory is something you can always train with some practice and technique. It is possible to fix common mnemonic errors that most people make like forgetting names, misremembering passwords and misplacing keys.”

Dellis trained and perfected his memory technique, eventually competing in memory championships and winning four times. “People were asking me how I did it, so I ended up writing a book about it,” he said.

COVER.jpg

Cover of 'Remember It!', available for preorder at nelsondellis.com Photo credit: Courtesy of NelsonDellis.com

“Remember It!” has already received glowing reviews from both the New York Times and CNN’s Sanjay Gupta, and can be purchased on Dellis’ website, nelsondellis.com, and Amazon.

September 25, 2018

Reporters

Camayak


You may also like

What UM can learn from lower ranking
UM increases smoking fines, targets e-cigarette users
Vegan-friendly options increasing in campus dining halls
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Looks as if Canes have new starting quarterback, but Mark Richt won’t say if it’s true

If redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry is starting Thursday night for the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes against ...

Canes QB N’Kosi Perry as starter Thursday? It sure seemed that way from Richt this a.m.

It sure sounds like redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry is going to get his first career start at 8 Thurs ...

N’Kosi Perry or Malik Rosier? Richt to choose Canes QB for UNC — but answer seems clearer

If he hasn’t made it already, Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt has a defining decision to ponder in ...

UM Hurricanes title team watches current Canes, who hope to overcome a similar obstacle

They were way below the radar coming into the 1983 season. And after their 28-3 opening-game loss to ...

FIU football has improved under Davis, but loss to Miami shows it still has work to do

In the opening eight minutes on Saturday — and the final seven minutes — FIU looked like a team that ...

With simple songs, students make Leonard Bernstein’s music their own

Theatre arts students open the Ring Theatre’s 2018-19 season with a tribute to the creative genius w ...

UM Debate wins tournament championships in national opener

UM representatives earned Novice and Junior Varsity categories at the National Opener, one of the mo ...

Keeping housing affordable—and afloat

The Office of Civic and Community Engagement receives a $300,000 investment from JPMorgan Chase to t ...

How to vote in college

Get Out The Vote, a nonpartisan initiative headed by the Division of Student Affairs and the Butler ...

Do we ban books in the United States? The answer may surprise you.

University of Miami Libraries commemorates Banned Books Week with a special event and display. ...

Canes Wasting No Time Preparing for ACC Opener

Conference play is just a few days away and the Miami Hurricanes are focused on their ACC opener on ...

Miami Among Biggest Risers in Major Polls

The Miami Hurricanes were one of the biggest risers in both major polls released Sunday, jumping to ...

Oracle ITA Masters Final to Re-Air on ESPNU

Miami junior Estela Perez-Somarriba's 6-4, 6-3 victory over Evgeniya Levashova will be re-broad ...

Perez-Somarriba Wins Oracle ITA Masters Title

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team earned one of the most prestigious coll ...

VB Defeats Duke, 3-1, In Front of Season-High Crowd

The University of Miami volleyball program defeated Duke, 3-1, winning its fourth straight match and ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching