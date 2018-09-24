Campus Life, News

Banned Books Week: what to expect and how to get involved

_DSC7361.jpg

UM Libraries' participation in the annual Banned Books Week "is an opportunity to celebrate our First Amendment rights, confirm our right to free speech and support the free flow of ideas through the words we use to communicate,” said Lauren Fralinger, a learning and research services librarian at Richter. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

If books such as J. K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”, J. D. Salinger’s “Catcher in the Rye” or Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax” sound familiar, then Richter Library’s upcoming Banned Books Week is worth participating in.

“Banned Books Week is an opportunity to celebrate our First Amendment rights, confirm our right to free speech and support the free flow of ideas through the words we use to communicate,” said Lauren Fralinger, a learning and research services librarian at Richter. “As members of a university community, a free flow of ideas is critical to research and foundational to student learning.”

Banned Books Week, which runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, is a national event sponsored by the American Library Association. Fralinger said that UM Libraries has joined the ALA in sponsoring Banned Books Week events for five years.

This year, the library is featuring a display of banned and challenged books on the first floor from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1.

_DSC7392.jpg

Controversial or challenged books are on display at Richter Library for Banned Books Week, an annual event sponsored by the American Library Association. This year's events run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

The Weeks Music Library at the Frost School of Music will also participate in the Banned Books Week for a second year. It will have a similar display to Richter Library’s, highlighting music that has been banned or challenged by musicians as diverse as Beyoncé, John Lennon, Madonna, Queen and Rage Against the Machine, Fralinger said.

“Nancy Zavac – the head of Weeks Music Library – and I are always looking for new ways to promote our collections,” said Amy Strickland, the assistant head of Weeks who constructed their showcase. “I tend to create exhibits based around a theme, and banned music seemed like an excellent topic.”

She said that the main role of the Music Library during this event is to expand the idea of “banned books” into “banned ideas” or “banned communication.” In the display, she included not only specific songs that were banned, but also musical artists who were censored because of who they are or what they’ve said or done, outside of any individual song.

“I think the involvement of Weeks Music Library in this event is also part of ongoing efforts to demonstrate that all of the libraries on campus, except Law, are part of the UM Libraries,” Strickland said. “So I like to participate in events going on at Richter as much as I can.”

On Sept. 25, the Richter Library will host the annual Banned Books Read-Out. The Read-Out features members of the campus community – faculty, staff and students – reading from some of their favorite banned and challenged books. According to UM’s Guide to Banned Books Week, a challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based on objections from a person or a group, and a ban is a removal of materials based on content.

“Book challenges are surprisingly common,” Fralinger said. “There’s frequently a misconception that book banning isn’t something that happens in the United States today, but in fact, it happens regularly.”

According to the ALA, in 2017, 354 books were challenged across the United States, which averages to almost one challenge per day somewhere in the country.

“There is a dangerous precedent when books become banned or even worse, burned; it indicates that something is terribly sick in that cultural moment of society,” said Jacqueline Galante, graduate student in the Master of Arts in Liberal Studies program. “There are people who genuinely believe that the Harry Potter series is a recruiting tool for witchcraft and banned it from school libraries.”

Galante, vice president of the graduate student association, has been invited to the Read-Out event as the student reader. She said she believes that this event will be great for book lovers, as well as a nice opportunity for everyone to come together as a community.

“I hope the audience takes away a sense of obligation for remaining vigilant against censorship,” Galante said. “If certain people had their way, some of the most impactful and sublime works of literature would be lost forever to human history as a result of being banned.”

Fralinger said that on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. in the Learning Commons Flex Space at the Richter Library, all students, staff and faculty are invited to attend the Read-Out event and hear selections from banned or challenged books, as well as stay for light refreshments afterward.

“We’re particularly pleased to be holding the Read Out again this year,” she said “Last year’s was unfortunately canceled due to the untimely arrival of Hurricane Irma.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Banned Books Read-Out

When: Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m.

Where: Learning Commons Flex Space in the Otto G. Richter Library, 1300 Memorial Drive

Cost: Free

Contact: Lauren Fralinger, (305) 284-4053

September 24, 2018

Reporters

Elina Katrin


You may also like

To all the f*ckboys who didn’t love me
Student-produced Skunk Ape documentary now featured at Richter Library
How kids teach us the meaning of mindfulness
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes QB N’Kosi Perry as starter Thursday? It sure seemed that way from Richt this a.m.

It sure sounds like redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry is going to get his first career start at 8 Thurs ...

N’Kosi Perry or Malik Rosier? Richt to choose Canes QB for UNC — but answer seems clearer

If he hasn’t made it already, Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt has a defining decision to ponder in ...

UM Hurricanes title team watches current Canes, who hope to overcome a similar obstacle

They were way below the radar coming into the 1983 season. And after their 28-3 opening-game loss to ...

FIU football has improved under Davis, but loss to Miami shows it still has work to do

In the opening eight minutes on Saturday — and the final seven minutes — FIU looked like a team that ...

N’Kosi Perry makes grand entrance by leading Miami Hurricanes to 31-17 victory over FIU

The N’Kosi Perry era is here. Whether it’s here to stay is yet to be seen. The fans got what they wa ...

How to vote in college

Get Out The Vote, a nonpartisan initiative headed by the Division of Student Affairs and the Butler ...

Do we ban books in the United States? The answer may surprise you.

University of Miami Libraries commemorates Banned Books Week with a special event and display. ...

Delivering a ‘huge gush of joy and gratitude’

A year after UPup’s founding father met his match, the service club is realizing its goal of becomin ...

Happy fifth birthday, Shalala Student Center!

UM students, faculty and staff commemorated the five-year anniversary of the Donna E. Shalala Studen ...

Chain reaction

Miami’s Turnover Chain inspires copycats, but the U’s turnover prop has a ‘cool factor.’ ...

Miami Among Biggest Risers in Major Polls

The Miami Hurricanes were one of the biggest risers in both major polls released Sunday, jumping to ...

Perez-Somarriba Wins Oracle ITA Masters Title

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team earned one of the most prestigious coll ...

VB Defeats Duke, 3-1, In Front of Season-High Crowd

The University of Miami volleyball program defeated Duke, 3-1, winning its fourth straight match and ...

No. 21 Miami Takes Down FIU, 31-17

N'Kosi Perry and a dominant Miami defense led the Hurricanes to a 31-17 victory over the Panthe ...

Ito and Madcur Share Miami Fall Invite B Draw Title

The season-opening, three-day Miami Fall Invite wrapped up Sunday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center a ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching