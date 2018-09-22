N’Kosi Perry shines in Hurricanes’ victory over Panthers

It was a given that patience with Malik Rosier’s inconsistent play was growing thin and that N’Kosi Perry would likely make an appearance in the backyard battle against Florida International University Saturday.

But perhaps, even some of the most disgruntled Hurricanes fans were surprised to see head coach Mark Richt pull Rosier from the game after just two offensive drives.

Richt’s timing turned out to be perfect.

Perry ignited the crowd from the moment he stepped on the field, both with his arm and his legs, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 32 yards to lead Miami to a 31-17 win over FIU at Hard Rock Stadium.

Richt said his plan all along was to put Perry in at quarterback on the third offensive drive to see what he could do – no matter the play of Rosier, who struggled to move the offense in his short stint of game action.

Regardless of the exact validity of the statement, it turned out to be the right call.

There was simply a different energy inside the stadium with Perry – one that felt confident again. Despite throwing one interception on an arid deep throw, for the majority of the afternoon, Perry showed discipline and precision with his passes – completing 17 of his 25 throws.

The matchup itself was no contest, despite a late rally by the Panthers when the Canes clearly had their reserve players on the field.

Miami (3-1) dominated FIU (2-2) with 478 total yards of offense, featuring lead running back Travis Homer, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Sophomore receiver Mike Harley had a breakout day, reeling in seven catches for 76 yards.

Harley stepped in for UM’s leading receiver Jeff Thomas, who left the game with dehydration. The Canes were already without arguably their best receiver Ahmmon Richards, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury.

The Hurricanes held the Panthers to just 187 total yards of offense, racking up 11 tackles for loss. Senior defensive tackle Gerald Willis III led the defense with three tackles for loss and a quarterback-hurry.

Miami will have short rest until its next matchup against North Carolina, which is set for an 8 p.m. Thursday kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.

This story will be updated.