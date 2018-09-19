Cross Country/Track and Field, Golf, Soccer, Sports, Tennis

Sports Roundup 9/14-16

Cross Country

The UM men’s team dominated in the UCF Invite Saturday, Sept. 15 with top-notch individual performances, leading the Canes to a first place overall finish.

Sophomore Dylan Sykes and junior Matthew Wiefels secured the first and second-place spots in the men’s 8K with times of 27:44 and 28:27, respectively.

Led by freshman Ryley Howard, the women’s team finished fourth overall. Howard posted a 19:15 time in her individual race for an eighth-place finish.

“Dylan established the tone in the first mile and kept to the game plan,” distance coach Damon Griffiths told hurricanesports.com. “Matthew looked good through, letting some space open up after mile three on Dylan…Ryley raced well today and she is showing a lot of consistency in her approach to racing.”

The Hurricanes will race again at the Mountain Dew Invitational Sept. 22 in Gainesville, Fla.

Golf

Senior Dewi Weber had a strong showing in the Hurricanes’ first tournament of the year over the weekend, finishing in fourth place individually at the Mary Fossum Invitational in Michigan – her 17th career top-10 finish.

Weber recorded 11 birdies for a 4-under-par total score.

Sophomore Kristyna Frydlova carded an 8-over with eight birdies across the 54-hole event, finishing with the second best score by a Hurricane.

Miami shot 9-over-par as a team, finishing in sixth place overall among 16 schools.

Soccer

In its ACC Opener, Miami came up just short in an overtime thriller at Clemson.

Freshman forward Mallory Olsson scored her second career goal to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Tigers would come roaring back in the second half and the extra period to win 2-1.

“I thought there were some high points today, and certainly there was an opportunity to walk out at least with a point,” coach Sarah Barnes told hurricanesports.com. “I think at the end of the day, there were some things defensively that we did very well to frustrate them and a couple of easy fixes that will help us continue to develop and be effective in conference play.”

Clemson outshot Miami 23-5, but the brilliance of Canes goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept the score tight throughout the match.

UM plays its next three ACC foes at home, starting with No. 13 Duke at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Cobb Stadium.

Tennis

The Canes went 2-4 in their final matches of the Crimson Tide Four-In-The-Fall Championships Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

A couple of Miami’s younger players made their mark. Freshman Franco Aubone defeated Memphis’ Marshall Sullivan for his first collegiate singles match win. Sophomore Tatsuki Shimamoto emerged victorious in a three-set dogfight against Alabama’s Sam Fisher for his second-straight victory.

Miami is set to return to action starting Sept. 21 in the South Carolina Fall Invitational.

September 19, 2018

Searching