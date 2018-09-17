Opinion, Staff Editorial

More than a number

The U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings were recently released—and saw the University of Miami drop seven points to our new spot of No. 53.

But what’s a few digits? We can all agree that rankings don’t really matter in the grand scheme of things, right…?

Well, no—in many ways, they do. To suggest otherwise borders on sore loser talk, and we aren’t sore. Not that sore, anyway.

While the past few years have seen UM flip-flop in the rankings, in seemingly constant competition with the University of Florida, this latest list puts our chomping neighbors-to-the-north at No. 35, the best score of all Florida schools.

To us, the students, this slip does not mean too much. We’re here already, after all, and the tangibility of our sum academics, experiences, relationships, organizational involvement and environment (have you been to the beach? The pool?) naturally outweighs the theoretical prestige of a high ranking…even if we do lose bragging rights in this one particular spot.

But prospective students and their parents don’t yet know these experiences—“theoretical” is pretty much all they have to go on. You might even remember being in that seat, narrowing down your list of schools—your “dreams,” your “targets” and “safeties”—and using U.S. News to help you do it. So in this way, when it comes to cultivating the school’s future student body, rankings matter.

And in any case, it’s important that an institution recognizes its shortcomings. Even if U.S. News employs an imperfect system (its methodology for ranking schools, for example, is ever-changing), at the very least its much-anticipated annual ranking gives us something to think about when self-reflecting: How can we do even better?

It is wise to never rest on one’s laurels, or palm fronds, for that matter, so if this drop leads us to think, even more consciously, about striving for better versions of ourselves and our school—it’s worth it.

Of course, let’s not get too down on ourselves along the way. While we will always have work to do (and if we don’t, we’re being complacent), UM offers a beautiful environment, a thriving cultural scene, opportunities for every interest and countless other intangibles that one can’t even begin to quantify through any kind of ranking.

Just like our report cards in elementary school, our GPAs now and salaries or performance reviews—we hope—in the future, the U.S. News ranking is worth knowing and working at. But it’s not the be-all, end-all of our spirit, our worth. As is the case with any school you go to, ranked No. 53 or 153, your experience is what you make of it. Clichéd, but true!

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board.

September 17, 2018

Reporters

Editorial Board


You may also like

One year later: How UM is recovering from Irma
Students reflect on peak of hurricane season
7 foods to keep on hand for hurricane season
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM safety Jaquan Johnson was ‘wounded’ with injury, Mark Richt says. Nobody was faking

When University of Miami star safety Jaquan Johnson, thought by many to be the best player on the te ...

UM dream-crusher DeeJay Dallas (110 rushing yards): ‘Stop booing Malik’

University of Miami backup tailback DeeJay Dallas, who had his first career 100-yard rushing game Sa ...

This Cane has earned his larger role. And 10 takeways from Hurricanes’ victory over Toledo

Ten takeaways from UM’s 49-24 thrashing of Toledo on Saturday: ▪ UM smartly shared carries between T ...

Malik Rosier leads Miami Hurricanes to 49-24 victory over Toledo Rockets at Glass Bowl

The No. 21 Miami Hurricanes were looking very secure with a three-touchdown lead over Toledo in the ...

One of greatest Miami Hurricanes (Butch Davis era) ever comes to UM-Toledo as NFL scout

One of the Miami Hurricanes’ greatest players in history came to the Glass Bowl on Saturday to watch ...

Argentina’s financial crisis: An opportunity to reform

Joseph Ganitsky, a professor in the Miami Business School, examines the financial crisis facing Arge ...

State of the U

UM President Julio Frenk will host a town hall meeting Monday with students, faculty, staff, and gue ...

Miami Law alumnus provides gift for scholarship and research

A building at Miami Law is named in honor of Robert Dooley, who donated $1.1 million to support the ...

A University of Miami study offers hope for Parkinson’s patients

The use of video game technology helps physicians more accurately diagnose patients suffering from P ...

‘If you can give, you can get’

Karim Ismail, a University of Miami senior majoring in industrial engineering, created a mobile appl ...

Football Holds Steady in Both Major Polls

Miami remained ranked in both major polls Sunday, checking in at No. 21 in the Associated Press Top ...

No. 21 Miami Takes Down Toledo, 49-24

The Miami Hurricanes came to Toledo, Ohio for the biggest home game in the history of Toledo footbal ...

Hurricanes Conclude Action in Tuscaloosa

A quartet of University of Miami men's tennis student-athletes concluded the final day of compe ...

Hurricanes Place Sixth at Mary Fossum Invitational

The University of Miami women's golf team concluded Sunday with a sixth-place finish at the 35t ...

Hurricanes Wrap Up Day One in Michigan

The University of Miami golf team is in sixth after the first two rounds of play at the 35th annual ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching