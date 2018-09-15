Students back #AtTheRat for Bid Day, full menu

Rolling out its full restaurant menu, longer hours and free tank tops, the Rathskeller marked its 2018-19 school year last week, pumping students to return throughout the semester for more special events.

Popular activities include Trivia Tuesdays, DJ Fridays and game day watch parties.

Although the grand opening was Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Rat has been reaching out to new and returning customers since the campus started to come back alive in August.

The Rat sponsored a trivia game during orientation and a create your own sign activity where students made signs to decorate their dorm rooms and apartments. The Rat also gave out free wings to the first 50 students who showed up to the UM v. LSU Watch Party on Sept. 2.

“I feel like the Rat is diverse, and I love bringing events together,” said Kerra Masso, vice chair of the Rathskeller Advisory Board, which plans events for the restaurant.

Part of the fall Rat ritual is fraternity bid day, a celebration of new pledges following two weeks of meet and greets, barbecues and other events sponsored by University of Miami’s 13 fraternities. Fall recruitment focuses on transfer students and sophomores. The fraternities extended 116 bids this semester, said Cristina Luna, assistant dean of students and director of Greek life.

Students of legal drinking age began waiting in line at 9 a.m. Aug. 31 outside of the Rat for the 5 p.m. bid day ceremonies to begin. The goal: capturing one of the Rat’s coveted gliders.

Jake Spadaccini of Sigma Chi was one of the first in line.

“Frat Bid day is my favorite day of the year especially now that I’m a senior and can enjoy the Rat with all my brothers,” Spadaccini said. “I wanted to make sure we had a glider, so I woke up early and here I am.”

The Rat, which officially opened on Dec. 18, 1972, has seen many changes over the years, including its demolition in 2011 to make way for the Shalala Student Center. After the center was completed, the Rat re-opened in 2013 in its current location.

Sophomore Jenelle Cranston said she enjoys the ambiance of the campus hot spot.

“It’s got a hip, trendy teen vibe,” Cranston said.

