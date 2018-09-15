Photo of the Week: Miami vs. Savannah State Tigers—Sept. 8, 2018

Photo of the Week, from Photo/Visuals Editor Hunter Crenian:
Redshirt senior Trayone Gray (32) fights through four Savannah State defensemen to bring the ball a few yards away from the touchdown line in the second quarter of the game.
Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
The Hurricanes shook Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night against the Savannah State Tigers with a record-breaking 77-0 blowout in front of 60,000 fans after returning from a tough loss against LSU the previous week.
Check out a couple more photos from the game below.
Quarterback Malik Rosier (12) hands the ball off to running back Trayone Gray (32) moments before four Tiger defensemen finally tackled Gray a few yards away from the touchdown line. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Junior running back Travis Homer (24) jumps through two Savannah State defensemen in the second quarter of the game. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Sophomore defensive back Trajan Brady (2) celebrates a turnover among his teammates, unveiling the new "Turnover Chain" for the 2018 season. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Quarterback Malik Rosier (12) shares a smile with redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry (5) as Perry comes off the field with a touchdown in the second quarter. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian