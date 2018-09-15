Photo of the Week: Miami vs. Savannah State Tigers—Sept. 8, 2018

Photo of the Week, from Photo/Visuals Editor Hunter Crenian:

Redshirt senior Trayone Gray (32) fights through four Savannah State defensemen to bring the ball a few yards away from the touchdown line in the second quarter of the game.

The Hurricanes shook Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night against the Savannah State Tigers with a record-breaking 77-0 blowout in front of 60,000 fans after returning from a tough loss against LSU the previous week.

Check out a couple more photos from the game below.