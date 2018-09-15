Cover, Football, Sports

Malik Rosier leads No. 21 Miami to 49-24 victory at Toledo

The Hurricanes faithful held their breath. Miami’s preseason All-American safety Jaquan Johnson limped off the field toward the sideline.

UM’s three-touchdown advantage was trimmed to just seven points with Johnson laboring a right hamstring injury.

But the Hurricanes found their hero.

Quarterback Malik Rosier — who received a loud monsoon of boos from Miami fans a week ago at Hard Rock Stadium —answered with a career-high five touchdowns to lead the No. 21-ranked Hurricanes to a 49-24 victory over the Toledo Rockets at the Glass Bowl.

The fifth-year senior became the first player in program history to rush for three touchdowns and throw for two scores in a single game since Miami Joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.

Rosier finished 13-for-23 for 205 passing yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback ran for 80 yards and tallied his first-career multi-rushing touchdown performance, notching three scores on the ground.

In the victory, the Hurricanes’ rushing attack took flight against the Rockets, outgaining Toledo 268-112. Miami (2-1) finished 7-of-15 on third-down conversions and did not have any penalties.

Sophomore standout Deejay Dallas led UM on the ground with a career-high 110 rushing yards and one touchdown.  Fellow second-year playmaker Jeff Thomas tallied five catches for 105 yards and one score.

While the Hurricanes’ offense attack caught eyes of the sellout crowd of 28,117, Miami’s defense limited Toledo’s chances.

As a unit, the Hurricanes totaled 13 tackles for loss, including four sacks, and forced one interception. Cornerback Trajan Bandy sported the “Sebastian the Ibis” Turnover Chain for the second time this season after the lone takeaway.

Miami jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its first possession after a 5-yard Rosier touchdown run capped off a 12-play, 76 yard drive with 8:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Hurricanes doubled their advantage to 14-0 when Rosier lobbed a ball over the top of the Rockets’ defense and connected with Thomas for a 38-yard passing score.

Two drives later, Rosier waltzed into the end zone for a 2-yard rushing touchdown to put Miami up 21-0 just before the halftime break.

But Toledo (1-1) responded before the intermission.

The Rockets scored in the closing minute of the first half when Mitchell Guadagni found Diontae Johnson for a 7-yard passing touchdown.

Miami and Toledo traded a pair of scores in the third quarter with the Hurricanes clinging to a 35-21 advantage heading into the final frame.

Rockets’ kicker Jameson Vest converted on a 47-yard field goal to trim the Miami lead to 35-24, but Rosier put the game out of reach when the quarterback scrambled for a 37-yard rushing touchdown. Reserve tailback Trayone Gray finished the contest’s scoring with a late touchdown run.

The victory gave Miami its first win on the road since Oct. 28, 2017 when the Hurricanes defeated North Carolina.

Miami returns home to take on the Florida International University Panthers in a crosstown showdown 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium.

This story will be updated.

September 15, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Photo of the Week: Miami vs. Savannah State Tigers—Sept. 8, 2018
One year later: How UM is recovering from Irma
Students react to ticket policy changes
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM Hurricanes, seeking road win, entering potential danger zone at Toledo’s Glass Bowl

The No. 21 Miami Hurricanes had more than they could handle in their first 2018 road trip against LS ...

UM’s Richt on what sets the turnover chain apart from the many ripoffs that have sprung up

When UM created the turnover chain last season, it not only generated a ton of buzz around the progr ...

Miami Hurricanes coach won’t give up on struggling legacy player as Canes head to Toledo

Don’t give up on punter Zach Feagles, says University of Miami special teams coordinator Todd Hartle ...

Why does UM play road games at schools such as Toledo and Appalachian State? Here’s why.

Why in the world are the Hurricanes – one of the marquee programs in college football – playing a ro ...

UM freshman Al Blades Jr., son of late Canes DB, named captain. ‘It’s very emotional for me’

The dream continues for Al Blades Jr. Blades, 18, the son of late Miami Hurricanes standout safety A ...

Argentina’s financial crisis: An opportunity to reform

Joseph Ganitsky, a professor in the Miami Business School, examines the financial crisis facing Arge ...

State of the U

UM President Julio Frenk will host a town hall meeting Monday with students, faculty, staff, and gue ...

Miami Law alumnus provides gift for scholarship and research

A building at Miami Law is named in honor of Robert Dooley, who donated $1.1 million to support the ...

A University of Miami study offers hope for Parkinson’s patients

The use of video game technology helps physicians more accurately diagnose patients suffering from P ...

‘If you can give, you can get’

Karim Ismail, a University of Miami senior majoring in industrial engineering, created a mobile appl ...

UM at Toledo: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch in Saturday's noon game between the Hurricanes and the Toledo ...

Hurricanes Wrap-up Day One in Tuscaloosa

The University of Miami men's tennis team opened its 2018-19 campaign Friday at the Crimson Tid ...

Hurricanes to Open Season at Mary Fossum Invitational

The University of Miami women's golf team opens its 2018-19 season on Saturday, as it travels t ...

ACC Unveils 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Hurricanes will play nine home conference games at Watsco Center. ...

Hurricanes Fall in Overtime at Clemson, 2-1

The University of Miami women's soccer team dropped its ACC opener Friday afternoon at Clemson. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching