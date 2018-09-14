Edge, Music

IF YOU GO: Best Life music festival in Wynwood to feature H.E.R., Ella Mai

A day of music, good vibes and more is on its way to the 305 this weekend. The Best Life Music Festival will be held here in Miami this Saturday, Sept. 15.

Best Life, an R&B festival hosted by three entertainment companies—WRLD Ent., Blockpart and MYAMI Music—will feature performers such as Ella Mai, known for her hit single “Boo’d Up”, and H.E.R., known most recently for her song “Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller. Other artists in the lineup include Xavier Omar, Snoh Aalegra, and R.LUM.R.

The festival will take place at RC Cola Plant in Wynwood— 550 NW 24th St. Wynwood, FL 33127. Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission and 1 p.m. for VIP and Meet and Greet pass holders. The festival is set to conclude at midnight.

Tickets are still available for purchase at www.blockparty.us, starting at $65.

For more music festival coverage, visit our Edge section.

Setlist.jpg

Source: @BestLifeFest (Twitter)

September 14, 2018

Reporters

Morgan Threatt


You may also like

Drake’s mainstream appeal widens rap audience
Weekend Watch: Okeechobee Fest, ‘Annie,’ Miami Film Festival, Best of the Second City, Carnaval on the Mile
The Grammys are a celebration of industry ties, not music
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s Richt on what sets the turnover chain apart from the many ripoffs that have sprung up

When UM created the turnover chain last season, it not only generated a ton of buzz around the progr ...

Miami Hurricanes coach won’t give up on struggling legacy player as Canes head to Toledo

Don’t give up on punter Zach Feagles, says University of Miami special teams coordinator Todd Hartle ...

Why does UM play road games at schools such as Toledo and Appalachian State? Here’s why.

Why in the world are the Hurricanes – one of the marquee programs in college football – playing a ro ...

UM freshman Al Blades Jr., son of late Canes DB, named captain. ‘It’s very emotional for me’

The dream continues for Al Blades Jr. Blades, 18, the son of late Miami Hurricanes standout safety A ...

How did you feel during Week 2 of college football? Watch this guy channel your inner fan

Want to know how various college football fans felt during Week 2 this past weekend? Orlando-based C ...

Miami Law alumnus provides gift for scholarship and research

A building at Miami Law is named in honor of Robert Dooley, who donated $1.1 million to support the ...

A University of Miami study offers hope for Parkinson’s patients

The use of video game technology helps physicians more accurately diagnose patients suffering from P ...

‘If you can give, you can get’

Karim Ismail, a University of Miami senior majoring in industrial engineering, created a mobile appl ...

Serena Williams: athlete, woman, human

Researchers in the UM Women’s and Gender Studies Program provide scholarly context around the action ...

What you should know about Hurricane Florence

UM scientists answer questions about the massive storm threatening the Carolinas. ...

Defense Looking to Slow Explosive Rockets' Offense

The Canes' defense will face one of the most prolific offenses in the country this Saturday at ...

Hurricanes Set to Open Fall Season in Tuscaloosa

The University of Miami men's tennis team will begin its 2018-19 campaign this weekend at the C ...

ACC Unveils 2018-19 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Hurricanes will play nine home conference games at Watsco Center. ...

Miami Volleyball Matches Canceled

The University of Miami volleyball team's matches against LIU Brooklyn this weekend have been c ...

Hurricanes Open ACC Action at Clemson

The University of Miami soccer team is set to start its 2018 conference slate when it takes on Clems ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching