IF YOU GO: Best Life music festival in Wynwood to feature H.E.R., Ella Mai

A day of music, good vibes and more is on its way to the 305 this weekend. The Best Life Music Festival will be held here in Miami this Saturday, Sept. 15.

Best Life, an R&B festival hosted by three entertainment companies—WRLD Ent., Blockpart and MYAMI Music—will feature performers such as Ella Mai, known for her hit single “Boo’d Up”, and H.E.R., known most recently for her song “Could’ve Been” featuring Bryson Tiller. Other artists in the lineup include Xavier Omar, Snoh Aalegra, and R.LUM.R.

The festival will take place at RC Cola Plant in Wynwood— 550 NW 24th St. Wynwood, FL 33127. Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission and 1 p.m. for VIP and Meet and Greet pass holders. The festival is set to conclude at midnight.

Tickets are still available for purchase at www.blockparty.us, starting at $65.

