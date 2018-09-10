Campus Life, Community, News, Student Organization

UM NAACP chapter to build future leaders of color

The newly founded UM chapter of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hitting the ground running by planning various functions including upcoming events, outreach initiatives, fundraisers and collaboration efforts during their first meeting on Aug. 28.

“As the very first division of NAACP at UM, we want our club to be a place where all who share the common goals of both combating the plight, as well as advancing and stimulating colored people,” said sophomore Stephen Ewing, president of the NAACP chapter at UM.

Florida State University, Florida International University, the University of Florida and many other colleges and universities across the state already have NAACP chapters, but UM is the latest to start its own.

“I am pleased that there will be a college chapter at UM,” said Brad Brown, vice president of the Miami-Dade branch of NAACP. “Given the current situation in the country where civil rights are being attacked, it is very important that college students become involved in this organization on their campuses and around the community as well.”

Brown said that one of the goals of UM’s NAACP is to eradicate the “Stand Your Ground” Florida law. It also operates at the national level on a variety of civil issues.

Organizers of the UM chapter of NAACP said that, as a school organization, the chapter will be geared toward service and fostering a more caring relationship amongst peers and minorities as a whole.

“We aspire to collaborate with students who are passionate about civil activism and making a difference beyond our campus borders,” said Ewing, a business technology major.

Club leaders discussed the formation of small committees within the organization in order to handle specific subject matters such as environmental justice, juvenile outreach, and finance and charity services, among others.

The chapter’s vice president, Miles Pendleton, said the club noticed that many students of color and other backgrounds were not connected enough on campus.

“We wanted to create a central body in which we can all come together in order to combat black injustices and issues,” said Pendleton, a sophomore majoring in Africana studies, political science, sociology, and criminology. “We are a very diverse campus, however, by creating this chapter it will help create a common ground for students to engage and speak about similar experiences and concerns as people of color.”

In addition to obtaining insight behind the NAACP, prospective members were able to ask questions and register for club updates.

“I decided to join this club because I really want to make a change, not only on the University of Miami’s campus but beyond,” said Dill Scott, a freshman health science major. “There’s a lot of people struggling within the black community and around our city. I feel that the NAACP will allow me to engage in community service and give back to those who need it the most.”

UM students can become involved within the organization either through OrgSync or by registering with the executive board.

“In the NAACP, we believe that colored people come in all colors,” Brown said.

September 10, 2018

Reporters

Esther Animalu


You may also like

More late-night dining options available for students with Lime
Living the ibis legend
“Love, Simon” screening offers personal connections for the student audience
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Mark Richt breaks down each quarterback that played in UM’s thrashing of Savannah State

University of Miami coach Mark Richt, on Monday during his weekly WQAM radio show, spoke specificall ...

UM did little wrong in romp. Mark Richt said the O-line is not to blame for one problem

Using four quarterbacks, each of whom accounted for points, the University of Miami hung about a mil ...

How ‘poetic justice’ allowed this UM receiver to showcase speedy talent in home opener

Early in the second quarter of the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes’ 77-0 rout of Savannah State on Saturday ...

Miami Hurricanes freshmen brought the ‘swag’ and big plays in UM’s home opener

As freshman tight end Brevin Jordan ran out of the tunnel Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, clutc ...

Miami Hurricanes crush Savannah State 77-0 and get glimpse of future quarterbacks

After being embarrassed last week by LSU on national TV, No. 22 University of Miami returned home Sa ...

Showcasing new artistic talent at UM

A new exhibition inside the University of Miami Gallery in Wynwood is unveiling the innovative work ...

How to win at your first semester of college—and beyond

The Camner Center for Academic Resources offers a multitude of resources for every UM student. ...

The Kavanaugh Hearing

UM experts weigh in on what transpired during the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme ...

When the public interest is paramount

The anonymous op-ed published this week by The New York Times was a bold move that challenges the ne ...

Changes in latitudes

Students who inaugurated the UParis study abroad program improved their French and learned to seize ...

Football Jumps One Spot in Each Major Poll

The Hurricanes moved up one spot in each major poll Sunday, checking in at No. 21 in the Associated ...

No. 22 Miami Storms Past Savannah State, 77-0

The Hurricanes opened up their home slate in a big way, beating Savannah State, 77-0. ...

Soccer Registers a Tie Against Stetson

In the final match before the start of ACC competition, the University of Miami soccer team picked u ...

Canes Sweep Islander Invitational with 3-0 Win Against Texas Southern

The University of Miami volleyball program dominated the Islander Invitational sweeping Texas Southe ...

UM vs. Savannah State: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch when the Canes welcome the Savannah State Tigers to Hard Rock Stadi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching