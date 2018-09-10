Students react to ticket policy changes

The University of Miami Athletics Department implemented a new ticketing system for UM students who attend Hurricanes football games throughout the 2018 season. The new procedure requires students to reserve their ticket online at least one day prior to game day and show their Cane card.

Many students have mixed feelings about the new policy and had different expectations going into the game.

“I think the new ticketing policy is a very good idea,” said Andrew Burkly said, a senior who experienced the old ticketing policy for the past three years. “It gives everything a sense of organization. By the time you get to the stadium, you are guaranteed to get in.”

Many fans anticipated extended waiting times to enter the stadium because of the policy change because students are now required to show both their Cane card and ticket that was reserved online.

“It was easier than I expected it to be,” said sophomore Haley Nepple. “I was a little upset about it because I liked how I was able to just walk in and show my student ID last year. But, it was super easy to get into the stadium.”

Students said they found it easy it to locate the student ticket page and reserve their seats.

“Tickets were very easy to obtain,” said Burkly. “All the directions and steps were laid out very easily.”

While many students said they were pleased with the new change, there was one problem others encountered when trying to obtain their ticket.

Peter Aronson, a sophomore, said many of his friends didn’t go to the game because they did not make their ticket reservation on time.

“It doesn’t seem necessary for most games and it seems like it will hurt student attendance,” Aronson said.

Although many top football programs across the nation have similar student ticket processes, many UM students said they miss the old process.

“I prefer the old way just because it was easier,” said sophomore Rakhi Mira Patel. “All I had to do was show my ID before.”

While fans can print out their tickets to the game, many students decided to keep their ticket on their phone, via Apple Wallet or using an emailed mobile ticket.

“I thought it was kind of inconvenient,” senior Vincent LaBarbara said. “I’d rather use my Cane Card to get in just in case my phone dies at a tailgate.”

Going forward, some students remain concerned about ticket availability for marquee matchups against ACC rivals.

“I have a feeling that for the FSU game, it will be a lot more difficult to obtain a ticket,” Nepple said.

Miami will play its second home game of the season against crosstown foe Florida International University at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Hard Rock Stadium. Student tickets will be available midnight Sept. 16 on hurricanesports.com