Campus Life, Food, News

More late-night dining options available for students with Lime

Students can now enjoy burritos, tacos and other treats from Lime seven days a week. For the first time ever, the on-campus Mexican restaurant is now open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The change resulted from a special dining committee that formed last spring to explore options for the future Lakeside Housing Village.

According to Ana Alvarez, executive director of auxiliary services, the committee developed a survey to learn about students’ dining preferences and to gain suggestions for future options. In addition to the survey, they conducted a series of focus groups to gather additional feedback.

“There were certainly some themes that emerged beyond our interest in seeking ideas for future campus concepts and one of those was an interest in later dining options on weekends,” Alvarez said. “As we explored the idea, we better-understood students really enjoyed Lime, and that it made great sense to not only open it on weekends but keep it open later.”

Meagan Clements, marketing director for UM Dining, said that Student Government, especially former president Adrian Nunez, were instrumental partners in gauging student interest in the change.

“Our office worked with the university and our other vendors to make sure the variety of options available on nights and weekends was going to meet everyone’s needs,” Clements said. “This process had been spoken about for some time, but we worked diligently over the summer months to bring it to fruition.”

Alvarez said that an average of 380 guests is served each Saturday and Sunday. According to Clements, strong sales numbers each weekend and positive feedback from students show that Lime’s new working hours are beneficial for everyone.

Jenna Weiss, a sophomore honors communication major, said she usually eats at Lime once a week or once every two weeks.

“I know last year there were no places open on campus over the weekends besides the dining hall and Subway, so Lime definitely gives people more options,” Weiss said.

For junior Mateo Cardona, a biochemistry major, the change in on-campus dining was also very exciting. He said that he was disappointed that Lime wasn’t opened during the weekends last year, so now he’s happy with the extended hours.

“Especially at night, people didn’t have many dining options, but now with Lime open later, people have another place to eat,” said Cardona.

Alvarez said that the committee responsible for Lime’s extended hours plans on doing more to improve UM’s dining options.

“The Special Dining Committee on Lakeside Housing Village will regroup this fall to continue to discuss ideas for future retail concepts on campus,” she said.

September 10, 2018

Reporters

Elina Katrin


You may also like

7 foods to keep on hand for hurricane season
Students react to ticket policy changes
Living the ibis legend
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Mark Richt breaks down each quarterback that played in UM’s thrashing of Savannah State

University of Miami coach Mark Richt, on Monday during his weekly WQAM radio show, spoke specificall ...

UM did little wrong in romp. Mark Richt said the O-line is not to blame for one problem

Using four quarterbacks, each of whom accounted for points, the University of Miami hung about a mil ...

How ‘poetic justice’ allowed this UM receiver to showcase speedy talent in home opener

Early in the second quarter of the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes’ 77-0 rout of Savannah State on Saturday ...

Miami Hurricanes freshmen brought the ‘swag’ and big plays in UM’s home opener

As freshman tight end Brevin Jordan ran out of the tunnel Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, clutc ...

Miami Hurricanes crush Savannah State 77-0 and get glimpse of future quarterbacks

After being embarrassed last week by LSU on national TV, No. 22 University of Miami returned home Sa ...

Showcasing new artistic talent at UM

A new exhibition inside the University of Miami Gallery in Wynwood is unveiling the innovative work ...

How to win at your first semester of college—and beyond

The Camner Center for Academic Resources offers a multitude of resources for every UM student. ...

The Kavanaugh Hearing

UM experts weigh in on what transpired during the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme ...

When the public interest is paramount

The anonymous op-ed published this week by The New York Times was a bold move that challenges the ne ...

Changes in latitudes

Students who inaugurated the UParis study abroad program improved their French and learned to seize ...

Football Jumps One Spot in Each Major Poll

The Hurricanes moved up one spot in each major poll Sunday, checking in at No. 21 in the Associated ...

No. 22 Miami Storms Past Savannah State, 77-0

The Hurricanes opened up their home slate in a big way, beating Savannah State, 77-0. ...

Soccer Registers a Tie Against Stetson

In the final match before the start of ACC competition, the University of Miami soccer team picked u ...

Canes Sweep Islander Invitational with 3-0 Win Against Texas Southern

The University of Miami volleyball program dominated the Islander Invitational sweeping Texas Southe ...

UM vs. Savannah State: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch when the Canes welcome the Savannah State Tigers to Hard Rock Stadi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching