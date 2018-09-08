Cover, Football, Sports

Hurricanes maul Tigers in home opener

Hard Rock Stadium erupted with cheers. The Hurricanes faithful got their wish.

Redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry stormed onto the field to make his collegiate debut. Head coach Mark Richt made the change under center after veteran Malik Rosier guided the Hurricanes to a 21-0 lead.

Richt shuffled the quarterbacks throughout the contest as No. 22 Miami snapped its four-game losing skid, dating back to last season, and dominated the Savannah State Tigers 77-0. The scoring outbreak broke a program record previously set against the same Tigers in 2013 when the Hurricanes picked up a 77-7 win.

Rosier played just the first five drives and finished 8-for-12 for 131 yards and three total touchdowns. Perry completed 9-of-14 passes and notched 93 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Reserve quarterbacks Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams also took snaps, making their debuts in the second half, both scoring rushing touchdowns.

A week after the Hurricanes (1-1) scored just 17 points against top-25 ranked LSU, Miami dominated FCS foe Savannah State (0-2). The Canes outgained the Tigers 494-78 in total yards of offense.

Miami’s offense stuttered at first, failing to score on its first two possessions, including a fumble. Rosier and Perry responded to combine for four straight scoring drives before the intermission.

With a 28-0 halftime advantage, Miami got a chance for its youngsters to shine.

Speedy receiver Jeff Thomas exploded for 183 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, including 90 punt-return yards.

Highly touted freshman Brevin Jordan hauled in seven receptions and two touchdowns. The tight end tallied 52 yards after failing to record a catch a week ago.

Five-star recruit Lorenzo Lingard led the Hurricanes’ rushing attack with 82 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. Lingard entered the game late in the second half after Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas combined for 118 rushing yards.

After failing to secure a turnover in its first contest, Miami’s defense forced four takeaways. The Hurricanes broke out their new three-kilogram “Sebastian the Ibis” Turnover Chain in front of 60,307 fans in attendance.

With the victory, Miami has won 10 consecutive regular season home games dating back to Oct. 15, 2016.

The Hurricanes will head back on the road to take on the Toledo Rockets 12 p.m. Sept. 15 at Glass Bowl Stadium.

Story to be updated.

September 8, 2018

