Community, Cover, Football, News, Sports, Student Organization

Pilot tailgating policy aims for compromise between students and administration

Miami-Tailgaters

Fans celebrate at a tailgating party at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: File photo

On the heels of much-debated tailgating policy changes during the 2017 football season, University of Miami administration and a student task force will test new policies that promise both student safety and an enjoyable tailgating experience.

The pilot program, easing back from the total ban of student organization tailgates in Lots 9 and 10 at Hard Rock Stadium, introduces 20 dedicated spots closer to the stadium’s entrance and the university-sponsored Student Fan Zone.

“The idea is that because a lot of students will be there now, they’ll be far more likely to use Fan Zone, which provides food and non-alcoholic beverages,” said Senior Associate Dean of Students Steven Priepke. “Over in the fraternity tailgate area, there will still be an EMT and stuff like that, but [student organizations]wanted to be closer as well, and that makes it easier for everybody.”

Discussion of a new policy started in spring 2018, when Dean of Students Ryan Holmes started putting together a task force of student leaders to help administrators decide what changes could be made.

Student Government, Category 5, United Black Students and the Association of Greek Letter Organizations were among the student orgs represented in the task force.

“We’ve all been in constant meetings the first three weeks of the semester with Dean Holmes, Dean [Cristina] Luna, Dean Priepke, really trying to create a safer atmosphere to tailgate,” AGLO Chair Jacob Haaker said. “I think it’s going to go well because we came up with a plan throughout the spring and summer that the administration agreed to, and basically the plan was what we got.”

In addition to the new locale for fraternity and student org tailgating, the university is expanding on its existing game-day shuttle service between the Coral Gables campus and Hard Rock Stadium, over 20 miles away. Last year, students could board shuttles at Stanford Circle starting three hours before kickoff, but many fraternities booked their own transportation from house parties on San Amaro Drive—or frat row—using privately-rented school buses.

The new plan offers a similar university-sponsored shuttle service for students attending approved tailgating parties on frat row, also beginning three hours before kickoff. However, students only have thirty minutes to line up for the shuttles at Lot 721, behind the Lambda Chi Alpha house, before doors close and stragglers are sent to Stanford Circle instead.

“The hope is that we eliminate the off-campus fraternity house parties and the yellow school buses,” Priepke said. “The yellow school buses, I think everybody has recognized, present the most risk in terms of safety—with just how they load them up and then consuming alcohol underage on the bus as well, which is not a good scenario.”

This weekend’s opening home game against Savannah State will be a gauge of the program’s success, said Haaker, a senior finance major.

“If anything does go wrong we’ll be tweaking the plan and making those changes for the following game,” he said. “But this method right now, at least on paper, is going to be much safer than it was before. How safe, I guess we’ll see, but in my opinion, I think minor-in-possessions will go down, I think student hospitalizations will go down, I think everything bad that happened out in the Field of Dreams will go down.”

The tailgating updates coincide with the first run of a new student ticketing system, spearheaded by the athletics department, which requires students to reserve tickets online ahead of the game. Over 4,000 online reservations have been made for Saturday’s game, Priepke said, which could be a good test for the new tailgating procedures in comparison to last year’s.

“I get it—for the kids who wanted to go for a great party experience, they were turned off. For the kids that wanted to go see great football, they were mostly turned onto it for most of last year,” Pripeke said. “But I think a lot of people will be interested in this pilot for the first game, trying to figure out ‘Is this the party we want? Do we want to be a part of this?'”

Six IFC fraternities are also partnering up for on-campus tailgating parties Saturday in an effort to help the first game day go smoothly. Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Delta Theta and Pi Kappa Phi, and Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Sigma Alpha Mu will hold three co-sponsored parties on frat row. Alpha Epsilon Pi will host its own party.

“Usually fraternities don’t pair up to tailgate, but now they are, and we’re trying to make sure everyone has a good time,” Haaker said. “Yeah, we’re all students, we like to drink, we like to have a good time, but we also make sure that Canes care for Canes. We want to be safe out there.”

September 7, 2018

Reporters

Emily Dulohery

Emily Dulohery can be reached via email at editor@themiamihurricane.com or on Twitter at @edulohery.


You may also like

Style Guide: UM vs. Savannah State
Hurricanes drop season opener to Tigers
Services honoring ‘American hero’ John McCain to conclude Sunday
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM WR Ahmmon Richards (knee) and DE Demetrius Jackson (knee) will not play Saturday

University of Miami coach Mark Richt announced Thursday that starting junior wide receiver Ahmmon Ri ...

How an injury in 2017 affected the Canes in loss to LSU and what it means going forward

When UM lost Malek Young to a career-ending neck injury and Dee Delaney to the NFL (Jacksonville Jag ...

Ten Baby Canes grow up fast for UM in opener. More, including QBs, expected Saturday

Brian Hightower scored a 32-yard touchdown. Brevin Jordan played 71 of 78 snaps. Al Blades Jr. repla ...

UM coach believes this rule that hurt the Hurricanes against LSU is unfair. Here’s why.

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ At least one UM coach hopes cornerback Trajan Bandy ...

Miami Hurricanes need to toughen up and ‘punch back’ after big plays, says Manny Diaz

The Hurricanes need to toughen up when the going gets rough. That, basically, is what defensive coor ...

The Kavanaugh Hearing

UM experts weigh in on what transpired during the confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme ...

When the public interest is paramount

The anonymous op-ed published this week by The New York Times was a bold move that challenges the ne ...

Changes in latitudes

Students who inaugurated the UParis study abroad program improved their French and learned to seize ...

Ensuring safety at UM: Florida Department of Transportation asks for input from those who commute to campus via US1.

...

UM Libraries to offer seminars to enhance research skills

The classes are offered to students and all members of the UM community who are doing research in an ...

Canes' Freshmen Flashing Ability Every Chance They Get

The Canes saw several of their newest additions step up in the season opener and expect to see even ...

Soccer Registers Draw at Jacksonville

Jamie Brunworth tallies her first goal of the season and the fourth of her career, as Miami ties Jac ...

Canes Volleyball Heads West for Two Matches

The University of Miami volleyball program gets back on the road and travels to the Lone Star State ...

Canes' Defense Hungry for Redemption

The Canes still feel the sting of the season-opening loss to LSU. They're also doing everything ...

Vallverdu's Unique Voyage

Before becoming a five-time ITA All-American and two-time NCAA Singles Championship semifinalist, cu ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching