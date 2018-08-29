Student dies in residential college during second week of classes

Roman Deana, a UM senior majoring in biomedical engineering, died Tuesday at 3:16 p.m. in Pearson Residential College. The cause of death has not been released.

Other students living in Pearson said several officers were present Tuesday afternoon after classes, but students received no official communication from the university until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Housing and Residential Life denied The Hurricane’s request for comment.

Deana, a Panama City, FL native, was also involved with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

In a statement sent to UM students, Vice President Patricia Whitely said the university is planning a memorial for Deana “in the near future.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.