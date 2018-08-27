V's Take

V is single and ready to…stay single

Big news – V is single.

If you’ve been reading this column for a while it may come as a surprise since I talked about how in love I was for an impressive 257 days straight. But things change, and sometimes you have to make like Elsa and let it go.

To be clear, I wasn’t the one who chose to let go of my relationship. My ex dropped off the face of the earth, refused to see me then blocked me on everything. Like a toddler.

He even blocked me on Venmo, so I can’t Venmo him a penny to get his attention.

Looking back, I think my relationship was more toxic than Britney Spears dancing in a puddle of nuclear waste. (Alexa, play ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears.)

Of course I was sad and drank gallons of red wine in bed while watching Grey’s Anatomy, but I think I got that summertime sadness out of my system. Now, it’s nice to finally be able to focus on myself.

Like I’ve said in the past, relationships aren’t healthy when you solely depend on your boyfriend for love, affection and attention. (It’s almost like I have daddy issues…who would have thought?)

In retrospect, I think I was the best part of the relationship. I was open, honest and didn’t lie about very important details of my personal life or try to compensate for the little things – well one little thing – for the whole relationship.

And at least I reciprocated in the bedroom.

V is single and ready to…stay single. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m ready to take all the the best things I offered up in my relationship and keep them mostly to myself and my friends.

I feel happier and better now that I’m not struggling to keep a sinking ship afloat, and other people have said the same. Now let’s pray that I don’t catch feelings for a frat boy on Tinder.

Are you a frat boy who wants to make V catch feelings and throw away everything she said in this column? Are you V’s ex who wants to finally contact her and yell about this column? Are you a concerned bystander worried that V is spiraling? If the answer to any of these questions is ‘yes,’ email dearv@themiamihurricane.com.

August 27, 2018

Reporters

V'S Take


You may also like

Take it slow: don’t sleep through all the freshmen
How to recover from a single Valentine’s Day
Intimacy versus isolation: balancing the benefits of both
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM expects Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow to be LSU QB. Canes’ backup QB race ‘tight’

Trayone Gray is the real deal. Cade Weldon and N’Kosi Perry are in a “tight race’’ to be the backup ...

NFL eyeing a bunch of Hurricanes. Here’s some of the feedback on Miami’s prospects.

One of the reasons for UM’s high preseason ranking (eighth in the AP) poll is that the Canes are aga ...

‘The family name is being honored’: Hurricanes freshman with deep UM ties ready for debut

The Miami Hurricanes had just wrapped up their first scrimmage of fall camp at an empty Hard Rock St ...

Some feedback on UM backup quarterback battle and Rosier’s evolution

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Saturday: ▪ Entering Saturday’s practice, neither Cade Weldon nor N’K ...

Kirk Herbstreit discusses where UM stacks up. And Hurricanes personnel notes

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Friday: ▪ So is UM’s No. 8 preseason ranking in the AP poll about rig ...

Orientation Outreach

Nearly 200 students participated in various beautification projects at Comstock Elementary School du ...

‘Year of Glass’ Celebrates Medium with a Variety of Pieces

Two additional exhibitions—one featuring the work of celebrated Venetian glass artist Giampaolo Segu ...

Sunny with a Chance of Orange and Green

University of Miami alumna Lissette Gonzalez has worn many hats post-graduation before settling into ...

The Impact of Deportations and Family Separations on Communities

UM Professor Ashmeet Oberoi helped issue a policy statement for changes to the U.S. immigration syst ...

Newest Stamps Scholars Join UM

University of Miami’s Class of 2022 Stamps Scholars are welcomed to campus with a special meet and g ...

Soccer Moves Past Lipscomb

On a hot summer day in the Music City, junior midfielder Kristina Fisher received a rebound in front ...

Canes Finish Sunshine State Challenge Sweeping UCF, 3-0

The University of Miami volleyball program concluded the Sunshine State Challenge with a dominant 3- ...

Soccer Set to Battle Lipscomb

The University of Miami soccer wraps up a two-match swing in the Volunteer State Sunday when it face ...

Volleyball Falls to FGCU, 3-0

The University of Miami volleyball program fell to FGCU, 3-0, on Saturday morning at the Sunshine St ...

Gandara Earns 100th Win in Four-Set Victory over FAU

 The Canes defeated FAU, 3-1, on Friday night to give head coach Jose "Keno" Gandara his 1 ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching