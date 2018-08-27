Sports Roundup 8/24-26

Soccer:

The Hurricanes soccer team split a pair of matches at the Music City Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Aug. 24, freshman forward Gudrun Haralz put Miami ahead of Vanderbilt 1-0 with a goal in the fourth minute. The tally was her third goal in as many contests.

UM’s defense, led by redshirt senior goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, was able to keep the Commodores off the scoreboard for the majority of the match.

But in the 80th minute, Vanderbilt found the back of the net to level the match 1-1.

Eight minutes later, the Commodores notched the game-winner to down the Hurricanes 2-1.

Just two days later, Miami was able to get back in the win column behind a late-goal by junior midfielder Kristina Fisher.

After 80 minutes without a goal, Fisher broke free and scored to put Miami up 1-0 over Lipscomb.

The Canes held the Bisons scoreless from start to finish to pick up their first shutout victory of the season.

Haralz, Tullis-Joyce and junior defender Bayleigh Chaviers were named to the Music City Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Miami returns to action against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cobb Stadium.

Volleyball:

The Canes volleyball team went 2-1 in the Sunshine State Challenge Aug. 24-25.

Miami opened their 2018 campaign with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 31-29) victory over Florida Atlantic at the James L. Knight Sports Complex.

With the victory, Jose “Keno” Gandara became the third head coach in program history to reach the 100-win plateau.

Freshman outside hitter Chloe Brown led the way with 19 kills and six digs in her collegiate debut. While four-time Preseason All-ACC setter Haley Templeton finished 51 assists and three blocks.

The next morning, less than 15 hours later, the Hurricanes returned to the court for a quick turnaround against Florida Gulf Coast University.

Despite senior outside hitter Kolby Bird’s 11 kills, FGCU swept UM 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22).

Later that day, the Hurricanes responded with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) victory of their own.

The duo of Brown and redshirt sophomore Elizaveta Lukianova combined for 25 kills while Templeton tallied 33 assists.

Miami finished with an impressive .370 hitting percentage in its final match of the weekend.

Brown and Templeton were both named to the 2018 Sunshine State Challenge All-Tournament Team.

The Hurricanes will travel to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico to participate in the Puerto Rico Volleyball Invitational. UM will play Towson Aug. 31 before facing Missouri Sept. 1.