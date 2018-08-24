Opinion

Summer vacation spurs straw conversation

Scientists estimate that there are 7.5 million plastic straws polluting US shorelines—and while traveling on my family’s boat this summer, I was able to see the effects of that pollution firsthand.

All along Key Biscayne and the upper Keys, it was atrocious to see countless plastic straws, bottles and bags floating in several bays and sandbars.

This wasn’t news, though. A survey of beach cleanups done by Ocean Conservancy indicates that 30 percent of sea turtles and 70 percent of sea birds have been found with plastic in their stomachs, and straws came in seventh among the most common type of litter.

As someone who constantly tries to make environmentally conscious choices—whether that means consuming less meat, feverishly recycling or cutting down on energy use at home—this report was sickening to hear. But there is one step toward a solution: cutting ties with plastic straws.

As a Miami native, one of my favorite restaurants is family-owned El Rancho Grande in Kendall. Recently, the restaurant has banned plastic straws, and on each of their tables is a card explaining how plastic straws are causing so much damage, to better inform the public. During my time in the Florida Keys, too, there were several restaurants opting for paper straws (a green alternative to non-biodegradable plastic) or only giving straws out upon special request—to someone with a disability who needs a straw to drink, for example.

These gestures may seem small, but at the very least, they are opening people’s eyes and creating some environmentally conscious conversation at the dinner table. They help educate the community in a subtle way, calling people’s attention to the rising problem and holding us accountable for our plastic use.

UM dining halls have already eliminated plastic straws, which is a start, but working towards eliminating plastic straws across campus would be a great way to support this movement, raise awareness and get students more involved in social issues—and could set the standard for other universities as well.

In the face of the environmental crisis we’re facing, UM’s aid in this campaign would be a step in the right direction. And we would not be alone.

Miami Beach became one of the first US cities to implement a partial ban on plastic straws back in 2012, forbidding businesses on the beach from giving out single-use straws to customers. But this summer, the Miami Beach City Commission expanded that ban; it will now extend to businesses in all of the city’s parks, beaches, marinas, docks, piers, sidewalk cafes and boat ramps, and will apply to single-use drink stirrers as well.

With anti-plastic straw campaigns like #StopSucking and #StrawsSuck garnering support, Fort Lauderdale Beach and Surfside have also enacted bans, and global businesses have jumped on board, too. Disney announced that it would remove single-use straws and stirrers from its theme parks by mid-2019, and Starbucks vowed to discontinue plastic straws by 2020.

With all of the environmental issues facing our world today, it can feel daunting to find a way to make your own impact. Sometimes we want to help but don’t know where to start. However, this small step of simply saying “no” to plastic straws is an easy choice to make and can help bring about long-term change.

Of course, it’s still nowhere near enough. A World Economic Forum report states that by 2050, the amount of plastic in our oceans will outweigh the fish. It will take much more than just switching to paper straws to save our polluted oceans and avoid that predicted outcome. It’s going to take a fundamental change in the plastic industry and a shift towards using other resources, as well as a serious correction of our society’s dismissive attitude regarding conservation, to truly restore our oceans—but we have to start somewhere.

Nicole Macias is a junior majoring in English.

August 24, 2018

Reporters

Nicole Macias


You may also like

Protesters oppose President Donald Trump’s inauguration, policies
Miami-Dade County officially cleared of Zika virus local transmission
Don’t feel obligated to go whole hog on vegetarianism
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Here are two UM veterans who have really helped themselves. And an update on some freshmen.

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ There are a bunch of veteran Hurricanes who have hel ...

UM defender Jon Garvin is a stretchy, long-limbed menace. The Canes call him ‘Spider’

Sack. Strip. Fumble recovery: three plays that defensive linemen covet. Last season at the Universit ...

He met his idol Jose Fernandez at age 12. Now his game is showing a similar flair

Jose Fernandez didn’t a say word. He merely signed a 12-year-old boy’s glove — the one adorned with ...

Ten things to know about Hurricanes recruit and major-league prospect Victor Mederos

When Victor Victor Mederos was 14 years old, he slugged a home run at a Miami Marlins showcase event ...

Update on speedy Miami Hurricanes receiver sidelined at practice, plus defender back

Here’s what you need to know from Thursday’s media viewing during University of Miami football pract ...

Sunny with a Chance of Orange and Green

University of Miami alumna Lissette Gonzalez has worn many hats post-graduation before settling into ...

The Impact of Deportations and Family Separations on Communities

UM Professor Ashmeet Oberoi helped issue a policy statement for changes to the U.S. immigration syst ...

Newest Stamps Scholars Join UM

University of Miami’s Class of 2022 Stamps Scholars are welcomed to campus with a special meet and g ...

School of Education Professor Honored with Humanitarian Award

Haitian born clinical psychologist Guerda Nicolas is recognized for her work in bringing mental heal ...

Miller School’s Incoming Class Welcomed with Stethoscopes

In a program supported by the Miller School of Medicine's Medical Alumni Association, new medic ...

Father First: Jackson Raising his Son and his Game

Michael Jackson had a breakout season in 2017, but the standout corner's biggest accomplishment ...

Soccer Heads to Vanderbilt

The University of Miami soccer team begins a two-match swing in the Volunteer State Friday when it f ...

Volleyball Opens 2018 Season in Sunshine State Challenge

The University of Miami volleyball program opens its 2018 season on Friday, hosting the 2018 Sunshin ...

MBB Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Hurricanes play seven home games in non-conference action at Watsco Center. ...

Brothers Since Back in the Day

Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine are one of the top safety duos in the country, but their connec ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching