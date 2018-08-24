Opinion, Staff Editorial

Prioritize the primary

Sans fanfare, televised debates and near 24/7 news coverage, it’s easy to forget that election is almost here—primary election day, that is.

There is still time, though, to vote on the candidates you hope to see on the November midterms ballot. In fact, Broward and Miami-Dade voters can vote early through Sunday—and if you don’t make it on the weekend, Tuesday is the official election day.

So whether you do it between brunch and the beach, before work or after your Tuesday 12:30, make some time to vote. Though the midterm elections may be devoid of some of the all-too-familiar drama of presidential ones, they count for quite a lot—and when November rolls around, you’ll want to know that you put the best candidate possible on that ballot.

Knowing who that is, of course, depends on you—your values, your causes and what you want from your elected officials. So take some time to familiarize yourself with the candidates—you’ll be better educated on where they stand and, at the very least, come away with some pretty interesting insights into the local political scene. (For example, you’ve probably heard that former University of Miami President Donna Shalala is running for Congress, but did you know that a self-claimed alien abductee is, too, on the Republican side? Or that two friends are both vying for the Democrats’ gubernatorial slot?)

This primary sets the stage for decisions on everything from local malls to gun control. Don’t ever fall into the delusion of thinking your vote, your voice, doesn’t matter.

At least you have one, if you’re a registered voter—one in 10 Florida adults still does not have that right.

The end of last school year saw UM students spearheading activism in big ways, calling for change and collaborating on marches 4,500-strong. This is when we put that momentum to the test. Get into the swing of voting in this year’s primary, and keep it up come November, so that your vote isn’t a “maybe,” but a given—not a chore, but an opportunity.

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board.

August 24, 2018

Reporters

Editorial Board


You may also like

The Supreme Court, Roger Ailes and the decline of bipartisanship in America
Student Government elections extended by one day
Take a stand Tuesday, vote
Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Here are two UM veterans who have really helped themselves. And an update on some freshmen.

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ There are a bunch of veteran Hurricanes who have hel ...

UM defender Jon Garvin is a stretchy, long-limbed menace. The Canes call him ‘Spider’

Sack. Strip. Fumble recovery: three plays that defensive linemen covet. Last season at the Universit ...

He met his idol Jose Fernandez at age 12. Now his game is showing a similar flair

Jose Fernandez didn’t a say word. He merely signed a 12-year-old boy’s glove — the one adorned with ...

Ten things to know about Hurricanes recruit and major-league prospect Victor Mederos

When Victor Victor Mederos was 14 years old, he slugged a home run at a Miami Marlins showcase event ...

Update on speedy Miami Hurricanes receiver sidelined at practice, plus defender back

Here’s what you need to know from Thursday’s media viewing during University of Miami football pract ...

Sunny with a Chance of Orange and Green

University of Miami alumna Lissette Gonzalez has worn many hats post-graduation before settling into ...

The Impact of Deportations and Family Separations on Communities

UM Professor Ashmeet Oberoi helped issue a policy statement for changes to the U.S. immigration syst ...

Newest Stamps Scholars Join UM

University of Miami’s Class of 2022 Stamps Scholars are welcomed to campus with a special meet and g ...

School of Education Professor Honored with Humanitarian Award

Haitian born clinical psychologist Guerda Nicolas is recognized for her work in bringing mental heal ...

Miller School’s Incoming Class Welcomed with Stethoscopes

In a program supported by the Miller School of Medicine's Medical Alumni Association, new medic ...

Father First: Jackson Raising his Son and his Game

Michael Jackson had a breakout season in 2017, but the standout corner's biggest accomplishment ...

Soccer Heads to Vanderbilt

The University of Miami soccer team begins a two-match swing in the Volunteer State Friday when it f ...

Volleyball Opens 2018 Season in Sunshine State Challenge

The University of Miami volleyball program opens its 2018 season on Friday, hosting the 2018 Sunshin ...

MBB Announces 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Hurricanes play seven home games in non-conference action at Watsco Center. ...

Brothers Since Back in the Day

Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine are one of the top safety duos in the country, but their connec ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching