Problems with parking portal prevent some students from buying passes

Dozens of students say they were unable to purchase campus parking passes because of problems with the University of Miami Parking and Transportation’s parking portal.

Applications for parking passes for returning commuter students were available beginning at midnight on Monday, July 9. Some students said they were unable to access the portal at all, while others said the portal was so slow they had to refresh the website and lose their place in line.

“I woke up at midnight and tried for two hours to buy a pass,” said Vanessa Benzecry, a Ph.D. student in the College of Engineering. “But for some reason, my account never let me buy any pass.”

Some students said they were not able to purchase their desired parking pass, which costs $531 for a standard full-price commuter permit, because passes for certain zones became unavailable almost immediately.

“The one that I wanted, which is the one everyone wanted, the red one, is sold out,” Benzecry said. “Only night and weekend passes were available when I finally logged in.”

A message on the parking portal Monday afternoon said, “There are no permits available for you to purchase. Please contact the Parking & Transportation department to review your options.”

TMH spoke to students who went to the Parking and Transportation office in the McKnight Building Monday morning, who were told they had few – if any – options.

“It’s frustrating because I’m in the College of Engineering, which is on the other side of campus, and anywhere else I park [besides the red zone]is a 10 to 15 minute walk,” Benzecry said. “I already drive 45 to 50 minutes, plus the time it takes walking to get to my office.”

Other students made light of the issue on Facebook.

University of Miami Parking and Transportation, which announced a switch to digital parking permits for the fall 2018 semester, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Parking and Transportation website said new students will be able to purchase parking passes after midnight July 16, but it remains unclear if there will be any passes available to purchase. University employees and residential students were able to purchase parking passes on June 25 and July 2, respectively.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.