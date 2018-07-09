Campus Life, Cover, News

Problems with parking portal prevent some students from buying passes

Dozens of students say they were unable to purchase campus parking passes because of problems with the University of Miami Parking and Transportation’s parking portal.

Applications for parking passes for returning commuter students were available beginning at midnight on Monday, July 9. Some students said they were unable to access the portal at all, while others said the portal was so slow they had to refresh the website and lose their place in line.

“I woke up at midnight and tried for two hours to buy a pass,” said Vanessa Benzecry, a Ph.D. student in the College of Engineering. “But for some reason, my account never let me buy any pass.”

Some students said they were not able to purchase their desired parking pass, which costs $531 for a standard full-price commuter permit, because passes for certain zones became unavailable almost immediately.

“The one that I wanted, which is the one everyone wanted, the red one, is sold out,” Benzecry said. “Only night and weekend passes were available when I finally logged in.”

A message on the parking portal Monday afternoon said, “There are no permits available for you to purchase. Please contact the Parking & Transportation department to review your options.”

Screen Shot 2018-07-09 at 11.42.06 AM.png

A message on the Parking and Transportation Parking Portal Monday morning says there are no permits available to purchase.

TMH spoke to students who went to the Parking and Transportation office in the McKnight Building Monday morning, who were told they had few – if any – options.

“It’s frustrating because I’m in the College of Engineering, which is on the other side of campus, and anywhere else I park [besides the red zone]is a 10 to 15 minute walk,” Benzecry said. “I already drive 45 to 50 minutes, plus the time it takes walking to get to my office.”

Other students made light of the issue on Facebook.

Screen Shot 2018-07-09 at 12.49.19 PM.png

University of Miami Parking and Transportation, which announced a switch to digital parking permits for the fall 2018 semester, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Parking and Transportation website said new students will be able to purchase parking passes after midnight July 16, but it remains unclear if there will be any passes available to purchase. University employees and residential students were able to purchase parking passes on June 25 and July 2, respectively.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

July 9, 2018

Reporters

Tommy Fletcher

Emily Dulohery

Emily Dulohery can be reached via email at editor@themiamihurricane.com or on Twitter at @edulohery.


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This University of Miami coach dishes on Hurricanes' cornerback battle and who's ahead

Part four of a five-part series on UM’s defense with the start of fall camp a month away: Cornerback ...

This UM coach dishes on Miami Hurricanes' linebackers and the new position on defense

Part three of a five-part series with the Canes' view of every player on defense: Some insight ...

He played football for the Miami Hurricanes. Now, he's trying out for WWE

Sunny Odogwu could be trading the football field and pads for a wrestling ring and tights. Odogwu, a ...

UM football official dishes insight on Canes' defensive tackles

Like defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, former UM standout offensive lineman Joel Rodriguez is an exc ...

These 10 former UM athletes make their Jai-Alai debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday

Jai-Alai with a Miami Hurricanes swagger will make its debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday afternoo ...

Studying Playtime at the Beach

A UM-led study is examining how children’s play behavior at beaches could impact their health. ...

U.S. Journalists Face Increasing Risk

Political polarization, distrust in fact-based knowledge and verbal targeting may be fueling the ons ...

Taking Center Stage

Three recent UM musical theatre graduates star in the world premiere of new play in Fort Lauderdale. ...

Focus on Discussion-Based Learning

Select classes will feature Harkness tables where students will sit campfire-style and engage in con ...

UM Law Alumni Recognized

The UM Law School Alumni Association celebrated the achievements of Miami Law Alumni at their annual ...

Record-Setting 200 Canes Named to ACC Honor Roll

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the 2017-18 Academic Honor Roll and 200 University of ...

Tanja Kylliainen Named Miami Assistant Swimming Coach

Seven-time NCAA All-American and 2016 Olympian Tanja Kylliainen has been named assistant swimming co ...

Six Canes Alums on NBA Summer Rosters

Six University of Miami men's basketball alums are on rosters for the 2018 NBA Summer League, w ...

Six Miami Rowers Named All-ACC Academic

Six members of the University of Miami rowing team were named to the 2018 All-ACC Academic Rowing Te ...

Canes Recognized For Excellence in Classroom

The swimming & diving program was among those recognized by the Collegiate Swimming & Diving ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching