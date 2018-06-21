Basketball, Cover, Sports

Miami Hurricanes’ Lonnie Walker IV selected 18th, Bruce Brown Jr. picked 42nd in NBA Draft

Former University of Miami standout guard Lonnie Walker IV was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday.

Walker IV is tied for Miami’s second-highest draft pick ever – Rick Barry was taken No. 2 in the 1965 draft. Former Hurricanes star and current Boston Celtics guard Shane Larkin was also taken No. 18 back in the 2013 draft.

“It’s extravagant,” Walker said on ESPN. “I can only thank my mom and dad and family and friends.”

The All-ACC freshman team selection averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his lone season in Coral Gables.

“Day in and day out, I’m always going to progress as a man on and off the court,” the Reading, Pennsylvania, native said.

Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga and his staff were in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In Reading, thousands of people crowded at the FirstEnergy Stadium to watch their hometown hero get drafted.

Walker’s UM teammate Bruce Brown Jr. was picked by the Detroit Pistons in the second round with the No. 42 selection. It is just the third time in program history — and the first time since 1970 — that two Miami players were selected in the same NBA draft.

“I’m not supposed to be here … A kid from Boston and I made it,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “I definitely want to prove myself. I think teams that passed on me will know during my career that they had a miss.”

As a sophomore, Brown averaged 11.4 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds before suffering a season-ending left foot injury.

“He’s just a lovable kid,” Larrañaga said before the draft. “He’s fun to be around, he’s a great teammate and a great friend. He just smiles all the time, practices hard every day and wants to get better.”

Miami has had 20 NBA Draft selections previously, including four prior picks in the first round. Walker and Brown are the third and fourth draft picks at Miami under Larrañaga, joining Larkin and Davon Reed.

It is just the fifth time in program history that Miami players have been selected in back-to-back NBA Drafts. Reed was picked 32nd overall last season by the Phoenix Suns with the second pick of the second round.

June 21, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Sports Illustrated named its top 100 college football players. These Canes made the cut

The college football season doesn't begin until the end of August, but that never stops media o ...

UM guard Lonnie Walker picked No. 18 by San Antonio Spurs, Bruce Brown No. 42 to Pistons

There were indications, even before Lonnie Walker IV was selected No. 18 by the San Antonio Spurs in ...

The Miami Hurricanes' #Surge19 class grows with the addition of this in-state prospect

Add another player to the Miami Hurricanes' 2019 recruiting class. Defensive end Jahfari Harvey ...

Here's when Hurricanes football expects to start using its indoor practice facility

From the onset, the Miami Hurricanes' plan was for the Carol Soffer football indoor practice fa ...

He follows legends, but UM's new baseball coach is ready to 'create our own history'

Gino DiMare on Tuesday stood in a spot that two men before him had crafted into a pinnacle of succes ...

Thank You. Grazie. Danke.

At the University of Miami, employee recognition comes in many forms. ...

Summertime in ‘the City Beautiful’

Community art project encourages the public to explore the vibrant downtown area of Coral Gables and ...

Mexico’s Presidential Election: Why López Obrador is Ahead and What Happens Next

It appears that his third run for the presidency will be successful as he distances himself from the ...

Explaining the Holocaust

Teachers tackle challenging questions at the Holocaust Studies Summer Institute. ...

The Southern Porch as a ‘Sacred Stoop’

A University of Miami lecturer explores the role of the front porch in black communities. ...

Gandara Releases 2018 Volleyball Schedule

The University of Miami volleyball program will host nine ACC home matches and the Sunshine State Ch ...

Walker, Brown Selected in NBA Draft

Walker picked 18th overall by San Antonio Spurs, Brown 42nd by Detroit Pistons. ...

Hurricane Magazine - June 2018

Gino DiMare was introduced as the 10th head baseball coach in Canes' history. ...

Three Golfers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

The University of Miami women's golf team had three individuals selected to the 2018 Atlantic C ...

Templeton Travels to Detroit with U.S. Collegiate National Team

Haley Templeton is set to travel to Detroit, Mich., on Friday to train and compete with the U.S. Wom ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching