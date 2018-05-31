Uncategorized

Funeral planned for UM alumnus killed while reporting on extreme weather

Funeral services have been scheduled for UM alumnus Mike McCormick, a TV anchor working in South Carolina who was killed May 28 along with photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer when a tree fell on their news van in North Carolina.

The memorial service for McCormick, a 2004 graduate of the School of Communication, will be held Saturday, June 2 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

McCormick and Smeltzer were reporting on extreme rainfall affecting Polk County, North Carolina when the 3-foot-wide tree toppled over, destabilized by roots that had been loosened in the saturated ground. Both men were killed instantly, according to Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant.

“He lost his life doing what he loved,” said Corey Davis, a former coworker of McCormick’s at WYFF, in a video posted by the station.

“Forget the awards, forget the recognition,” Davis said. “For him, it was not about that. For him, it was about being a journalist who came out there and did their job.”

McCormick began reporting for WYFF News 4 in 2007, after spending 3 years as a writer at Miami’s WSVN and then KHOG in Fayetteville, Arkansas. McCormick also worked as a staff member for The Miami Hurricane during his time as an undergraduate student at UM.

Paul Driscoll, associate professor and vice dean for academic affairs, recalls McCormick’s time at UM.

“Mike was a terrific student and a great reporter,” Driscoll said. “He was very outgoing and I remember him well. This is tragic news and my heart goes out to his family.”

May 31, 2018

Reporters

Emily Dulohery


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Who's been the fastest Dolphin receiver so far at OTAs? The answer might surprise you

It's been the debate of the spring: Who would win in a foot race: Kenny Stills, Kenyan Drake or ...

This is how the Miami Hurricanes rewarded their department leader

Some UM notes on a Thursday: ▪ UM quietly has given a multiyear contract extension to athletic direc ...

The Miami Hurricanes got this speedster to commit to #Surge19 UM recruiting class

It didn't take long for the University of Miami to secure its latest pledge from a high school ...

UM senior DE says last season the Canes were 'star-struck' playing Clemson. Not now.

The elder statesman of the University of Miami defensive line has used up enough of his patience and ...

UM All-American tried to convince juniors to return. He expects a championship season

Miami Hurricanes senior safety Jaquan Johnson said Tuesday that he tried to get junior defensive tac ...

Five Questions: Mount Kilauea Eruption

Photos and video of bubbling and spewing molten lava from Mount Kilauea have been captivating millio ...

Strategic Delivery

A UM alumnus is down under to generate new business leads for Amazon Australia. ...

Saying Goodbye to Soldiers

As part of the University of Miami Libraries StoryCorps-Warmamas Community Archive, mothers bid good ...

Talking to Kids About Race

An alumna and now practicum coordinator in the School of Education & Human Development shares le ...

Upcoming Elections in Colombia

Voters head to the polls in a historic election to choose the country’s next president. ...

Matchup at Toledo Set for Noon Kickoff

The Miami Hurricanes' football matchup against Toledo at the Glass Bowl, scheduled for Sat., Se ...

Eight Canes on Path to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Another June brings another trip to the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships for the Miami H ...

Gauthier Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Miami senior Tyler Gauthier was named to the 2018 Spring Watch List for the Rimington Trophy, presen ...

Langmo and Soriano Mark Final Rise of 2018

University of Miami men's tennis senior Christian Langmo and freshman Adria Soriano concluded t ...

Perez-Somarriba Finishes Fifth in Oracle/ITA Rankings

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team checked in at fifth nationally in the y ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching