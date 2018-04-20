Edge, Music

Student Artist Profile: Alice Kim (Hunjiya)

Alice Kim, also known by her artist name, Hunjiya, is a junior at the University of Miami in the Musicianship, Artistry, Development and Entrepreneurship program – and she’s as multi-faceted as her major suggests. She writes her own music, records her own albums and creates album artwork for her own projects as well as those of other musicians.

While Kim usually describes her music style as a mixture of indie pop and R&B with some folk thrown in, her recently released EP features a predominantly folk sound. Kim was inspired to create these songs after her trip to South Korea to visit her grandparents last summer. They had never seen Kim perform before, yet have always been extremely supportive of her musical endeavors.

“I wanted to make them something special,” Kim said.

Her newest four-song project, “Lineage,” certainly is. The songs are written from her grandparents’ perspectives, telling the tale of their meeting and falling in love.

Kim did not always love music. When she was young, her mother forced her to play classical piano. Kim recalled that she “just hated it so much,” not yet aware of the creative power she could find in music. Even when she played clarinet in her elementary school’s band, she wasn’t hooked. Her first real interest in music didn’t take shape until eighth grade, when she bought a $20 ukulele from Amazon.

“A lot of my introduction to music was me discovering little things and then teaching to myself,” she said.

Kim quickly mastered this instrument and performed with it at her eighth grade talent show. She was nervous the entire performance.

“Immediately after I performed, I cried,” she said.

Despite her persistent stage fright, she stuck with the ukulele, eventually trading it for her brother’s guitar. The guitar served as her gateway to songwriting, and with that, Kim was finally able to use music as a creative outlet.

Lianne La Havas had a great impact on Kim’s musical growth, inspiring her to write more original music. Kim was also inspired by K-pop – a genre that combines the music of South Korea with Western pop, rock and electronica sounds – which she listened to while growing up.

Now, Kim loves listening to folk and R&B artists, including Bon Iver, Moses Sumney and Emily King, but still has some old pop favorites, such as John Mayer, Maroon 5 and Lorde.

78689D4F-3665-4055-96BB-619F2BFADC60.JPG

Photo courtesy Alice Kim.

“I like how in my songs I’m able to express the emotions and feelings that I can’t really do with words,” Kim said of her songwriting process.

She finds that music can serve as a vehicle for exploring perspectives outside of her own experiences. Especially interesting to her is how no two people will feel the same thing when listening to a piece of music.

“I like how songwriting takes you to a place, and that place is different for each listener,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy just how powerful words can be.”

While not writing songs or creating tracks, Kim works on album artwork. She initially created artwork for a friend and fellow UM junior Carter Vail’s album their freshman year. As people in Frost continued to ask her, she continued making artwork. Now, she creates album artwork occasionally but ultimately focuses on her music.

Follow Hunjiya (Kim) on her website, Facebook and Instagram for more updates. You can listen to “Lineage,” as well as her other releases, on Spotify and SoundCloud.

April 20, 2018

Reporters

Anya Balsamides


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Devin Hester, Frank Gore and Larry Coker unite at UM Sports Hall of Fame induction

They have been feted and adored for years by football fans from coast to coast. But legends Frank Go ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Exposing Corruption Is a National Honor

The Brazilian judge whose office spearheaded a massive corruption and bribery investigation said tha ...

Julia Cayuso, a Compassionate and Engaged Leader

The director of the University of Miami's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, who passed away Ap ...

Honoring Outstanding Teaching and Service

Business Professor Patricia Abril, and Trustee Stuart Miller receive Faculty Senate's highest h ...

W. Tennis Ends Regular Season with 6-1 Win at Notre Dame

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team wrapped up the regular season with its sixth straight vict ...

No. 48 Men's Tennis Falls to No. 7 North Carolina on Senior Day

The University of Miami men's tennis team dropped its final Atlantic Coast Conference contest o ...

Canes Golf Holds Eighth Place at ACC Championships

Frydlova and Grimstad each record 3-over 75 Sunday; Weber leads UM in 12th place. ...

Cabezas Dominates In Complete Game Shutout

The Hurricanes' rotation saved its best for last. ...

Grossman Runs Sub 30-Minute 10K at UVA

Sean Grossman broke the 30-minute mark to set a school record in the men's 10,000m at the Virgi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching