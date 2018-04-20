Opinion

Rethinking a troubling voting trend on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, came with lots of emotion and reflection. It reminded me how fortunate I am to live in a time and place where it is safe to be Jewish.

This is truly a historically rare feat. The Holocaust was essentially the climax of thousands of years of horrible antisemitism – and my family was one of the lucky ones. After facing oppression for centuries, my family left Europe to seek a better life in the United States. The United States afforded them an opportunity that had always been withheld from Jews: safety and the right to succeed and participate equally in society.

So returning to the modern day, it is so upsetting to see the newest direction of our country. Trump ran one of the most bigoted campaigns in decades, preying upon xenophobia, and was ultimately successful. It disgusted and horrified me to see that around one in four American Jews voted for Trump, according to exit polls.

How could a group of people who had been oppressed for so many years now support the oppressors? Jews were called sleazy, money-stealing and dishonest. We were said to have an agenda to topple society and put ourselves in power. And to be clear, we hated hearing this. We never understood why people would throw these accusations at us. Without any basis in fact, our people suffered under these falsehoods.

But when Trump came along calling Mexicans “rapists,” our people did not wholly reject this. One in four even voted for the man proclaiming it. When innocent Syrian people desperately sought refuge, our people did not immediately greet them with open arms. Some of us supported Trump in his bigoted attempt to keep out people who might not necessarily look the same as we do. We betrayed our own history.

When we have a history that is so intertwined with oppression and discrimination, all because of our religious beliefs, we have a duty to fight against oppression, for an open and free United States.

American Jews should know that America’s founding purpose was to be a safe haven for anyone seeking a better life, regardless of race, religion or country of origin. The United States did more than just provide a better life for us, it saved our lives. To forget this principle, and to actively fight against it by building walls and denying refuge to people falling victim to their own governments, is a betrayal of everything the Jewish experience has taught us.

Ryan Steinberg is a sophomore majoring in political science.

April 20, 2018

Reporters

Ryan Steinberg


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Devin Hester, Frank Gore and Larry Coker unite at UM Sports Hall of Fame induction

They have been feted and adored for years by football fans from coast to coast. But legends Frank Go ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Exposing Corruption Is a National Honor

The Brazilian judge whose office spearheaded a massive corruption and bribery investigation said tha ...

Julia Cayuso, a Compassionate and Engaged Leader

The director of the University of Miami's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, who passed away Ap ...

Honoring Outstanding Teaching and Service

Business Professor Patricia Abril, and Trustee Stuart Miller receive Faculty Senate's highest h ...

W. Tennis Ends Regular Season with 6-1 Win at Notre Dame

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team wrapped up the regular season with its sixth straight vict ...

No. 48 Men's Tennis Falls to No. 7 North Carolina on Senior Day

The University of Miami men's tennis team dropped its final Atlantic Coast Conference contest o ...

Canes Golf Holds Eighth Place at ACC Championships

Frydlova and Grimstad each record 3-over 75 Sunday; Weber leads UM in 12th place. ...

Cabezas Dominates In Complete Game Shutout

The Hurricanes' rotation saved its best for last. ...

Grossman Runs Sub 30-Minute 10K at UVA

Sean Grossman broke the 30-minute mark to set a school record in the men's 10,000m at the Virgi ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching