Opinion

Care for the Earth as it cares for you

Recently, I had a bit of a breakdown. It was your classic college “am I going to pass such and such class?” and “what do I even want to do with my life?” and “what if I end up jobless and alone and miserable? – I should probably just start planning my train hopping route now” routine. I went to the gym, I had a cup of coffee, I read a book, but still the weight sat resolute on my chest.

As I walked by that one towering banyan tree by the school of architecture, I had an overwhelming need to climb it. I thought of all the time I spent as a child, climbing trees in the woods behind my house and that rush of desire to keep going up that always came with it. I took off my shoes, dropped my backpack, ditched my phone and felt the weight on my chest lift as I pulled myself higher.

The positive correlation between exposure to fresh air and mental health has been proven through extensive research. More importantly, though, it’s something we can all attest to if we stop to think about it. From the smallest benefits of fresh air, such as when we feel nauseous or faint and step outside to breathe, to the larger scale benefits, like being a kid and feeling endlessly energized throughout a summer spent playing outside, a vast majority of people could probably vouch for the calmness that overcomes us when we step outside.

Similarly, we can expect to feel a rush of oxytocin, which triggers the happy hormones serotonin and dopamine, when we do something to help others. When we combine those two feelings – being in the environment and giving to others – we experience a wonderful combination of satisfaction, inner peace and appreciation for the world around us, all of which contribute to positive mental health.

I am able to experience that small rush of purpose by making an effort to clean up around me as I walk from class to class. If I see recyclable containers in the wrong basket, for instance, I put them in the recycling bin. Similarly, if I see a piece of balloon on the ground that a small animal could choke on, or the connected plastic rings from a six-pack of soda that could strangle a sea creature, I properly dispose of the balloon or rip the plastic rings apart before throwing them away.

It’s a small effort and admittedly not life-changing, but that tiny release of satisfaction by going out of my way to help the life around me makes me feel that much better. These acts are not saving the world, but they take about 30 seconds and could potentially save the life of a bird or a turtle or a dolphin. Given our campus’ proximity to the ocean, it’s not unrealistic to think picking up one piece of plastic could actually save a sea creature.

Knowing that makes me feel as though I’m contributing something good to the world. It makes me feel connected to something greater and forces me, if only briefly, out of my preoccupied bubble of ego to look around and take care of our home.

Sophia Constantino is a freshman majoring in journalism and ecosystem science & policy.

Feature photo is a file photo of The Miami Hurricane.

April 18, 2018

Reporters

Sophia Constantino


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
NFL Draft guru: One UM Cane will go in third round, two could go in fourth

Keep your computers and TVs going during the second night of the NFL Draft on April 27, as at least ...

This for-real Baby Cane already wore turnover chain. His proud papa wore it five times

University of Miami cornerback Michael Jackson loves that turnover chain, but not nearly as much as ...

Miami Hurricanes counting on dynamic tight end Larry Hodges for 2019. Here is why

Assuming he follows through on his commitment to the University of Miami, Class of 2019 tight end La ...

It's clear: Malik Rosier has strong lead over N'Kosi Perry for UM starting QB spot

For those University of Miami fans praying that redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry unseats veteran ...

University of Miami basketball team lands two highly touted transfer guards

Oklahoma sophomore guard Kameron McGusty and Wyoming freshman guard Anthony Mack are transferring to ...

Old Rhetoric for a New Generation

A University of Miami political scientist explores what a transition of power in Cuba means for its ...

A ’Canes Family Affair at Marlins Park

The 13th annual UM Family Night with the Miami Marlins lives up to its name. ...

A Legacy of Change

It’s been a year and half since his wife of almost 52 years, Nancy T. Clasby, a pioneering English p ...

Collaboration Is Key to Success

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for economic policies and practices that embrace c ...

Insights from the Real World of Sports Entertainment

UM's Global Entertainment + Sport Conference brings top athletes, broadcasters and professional ...

Quarterbacks Looking to Close Spring Strong

Malik Rosier entered the spring as the incumbent, but a trio of quarterbacks are pushing him as the ...

Baseball Opens Five-Game Homestand with FGCU

Freshman righthander Chris McMahon and the Hurricanes will look to continue their momentum when they ...

UMSHoF to hold 50th Annual Induction Banquet on Thursday

The UMSHoF will hold their 50th Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Thursday, April 19th at Jungle Is ...

Multis Head to Bryan Clay Invitational

Michelle Atherley and Andreas Christodoulou will represent the University of Miami track and field t ...

Langmo and Soriano Remain in Oracle/ITA Doubles Top 20

Senior Christian Langmo and freshman Adria Soriano checked in at No. 20 in the latest edition of the ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching