Hurricanes lose in final game to Tigers but win series

The Hurricanes have struggled this season, but against one of the best teams in the country, they held their own.

After clinching its fourth consecutive series victory over the Clemson Tigers with a 6-1 win in game one of a doubleheader Saturday, April 14, Miami’s struggles returned in the series finale.

No. 8 Clemson scored eight unanswered runs, and UM couldn’t mount a rally, allowing the Tigers to roar their way to an 8-3 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson (26-10, 11-7 ACC) scored seven runs in the fifth inning, capped off by a grand slam by senior first baseman Chris Williams that proved to be the difference. It was the second grand slam for Williams in the series.

The Hurricanes (15-20, 9-9 ACC) opened up the scoring with two runs in the second inning, but it wasn’t enough.

Redshirt senior Michael Burns doubled down the right-field line, plating Isaac Quiñones. After Burns stole third, fellow veteran outfielder Hunter Tackett brought him home with an RBI groundout to shortstop.

Miami didn’t record a hit off Tigers’ starter Jake Higginbotham (5-1) after the second inning. The redshirt sophomore southpaw gave up two runs in 7 1/3 innings pitched and totaled eight strikeouts to go along with five walks.

The Hurricanes pushed across a run off the Tigers’ bullpen in the ninth inning to cut the deficit thanks to a Freddy Zamora RBI single.

Junior right-hander Andrew Cabezas (3-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings and surrendered a career-high eight runs, seven of which were earned, on six hits. He struck out nine Tigers in the defeat.

Catchers from both sides made offensive impacts. Quiñones finished 2-for-4, his ninth multi-hit performance of the season, and scored once, while Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie went 2-for-3 and came across to score three times.

The loss snapped UM’s regular-season winning streak over Clemson at 10 games.

Miami will look to pick up a non-conference win against Florida Gulf Coast University at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Mark Light Field.

The Tigers will visit the Georgia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Foley Field.