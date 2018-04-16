Edge, Fashion

Thrifting tips: Earth Day edition

From unethical working conditions to industrial pollution, our contemporary, quick-flipping fashion industry has some major setbacks. “Fast fashion” retailers such as Forever 21, Zara, H&M and TopShop stock their stores with new micro-trends every week, meaning that billions of non-biodegradable pieces end up in landfills when they are no longer in vogue. You can do your part to lessen clothing waste by shopping second-hand, and since most trends are recycled, you can often find those look-of-the-moment pieces at a thrift store.

In honor of Earth Day, my friends Anh Le, Ben Youngblood, Chris Shreck, Sam Bierman and I hit the Goodwill Superstore in Kendall to see what we could find. At an average price of $2 per item, we put together six looks that break the destructive fast-fashion cycle without breaking the bank. Here are our looks and tips for reducing your fashion footprint:

PIC1.JPG

Ben Youngblood and Sam Bierman, seniors Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Stick to basics and statement pieces.

Denim is a perennial fashion favorite – you can build almost any outfit around a good pair of jeans. Youngblood and Bierman add interest to their signature black skinnies with bold patterned button-downs.

PIC8.jpg

Anh Le, senior Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Update the dated.

This coat might have belonged to some ’80s matron, but Le gives it a contemporary twist with her midi skirt and high-top kicks.

PIC6.JPG

Chris Shreck, Haley Walker, Ben Youngblood, seniors Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

DIY if needed.

With a pair of scissors, I turned an XL tee and men’s jeans into a crop top and kick-flares. Shreck and Youngblood fixed the fits of their shirts by cuffing the sleeves.

PIC3.JPG

Edge Editor Haley Walker, senior Photo credit: Jordan Lewis

Shop in the wrong section.

I copped this ’90s ensemble from the children’s section. If you’re on the smaller side, you can make a little girl’s tank and uniform skirt look like a much pricier outfit from UNIF or Goodbye Bread.

To get looks like this and do something good for the environment, visit the Goodwill Superstore at 7101 SW 117th Ave.

April 16, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


