Edge, Theater

‘Pirates of Penzance’ opens Thursday at Ring Theatre

Pirates-of-Penzance-550x275.jpg

Ready to experience the roaring comedy, “Pirates of Penzance,” with a fresh interpretation by the University of Miami theater department? With shows from April 19 to April 28, and a free show for all UM students on April 24, you won’t want to miss it. Did you hear that? The sea is calling your name.

Described on the Ring Theatre’s website as a “fresh take on the original [that]retains the brilliance of the music [and]the splash of it’s story,” the musical comedy is a must-see this April.

This comedy centers on the life of Frederick, a pirate who, after serving as an apprentice for many years, is finally promoted to be a full-time pirate for his 21st birthday. However, things begin to spiral out of control when Frederick realizes that, because he was born on a leap year, he’s not technically 21 years old and actually owes the pirates 63 more years of service.

Directed by David Williams and Bruce Miller, this show features Nick McCarthy as Fredrick, Nicole Delsack as the Pirate King, Devin Cherry as Schwenck, Dayana Corton as Ruth, Shannon Booth as Maybellene and Daniel Barrett as Major General Stanley.

From adventure and suspense to love and laughter, “Pirates of Penzance” has it all.

Sophomore theater arts major Kayla Moore described her experience as entirely new. The show was still being in development at the same time it was being produced, which is very characteristic of professional Broadway plays.

“New script and score adjustments could be expected every day,” Moore said, adding that new actors and lines of dialogue were constantly being added or removed.

Brian Valencia, one of the playwrights and directors, left the show after his contract was not renewed, contributing to the last-minute scramble. Senior Bobby Eddy took over, helping director David Williams finish writing the show.

The students working on this show have been rehearsing since before spring break. Along with the lead actors, the show features a full cast of characters with more than 30 students involved, making it one of the largest productions in years.

The storyline was slightly altered to accommodate so many characters. In addition to the original storyline, the play adopts a modern twist, featuring celebrities and public figures who are “pirates” in their respective fields, such as Mitch McConnell, Tonya Harding and the Pope.

“Pirates of Penzance” will show at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with matinee performances at 2 p.m Saturday and Sunday, at the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre.

Tickets are $12 for University of Miami students, but the theater offers a free show for UM students who bring a valid cane card on April 24. Make sure to get there early, as seats fill up quickly and are distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

To see the extended schedule of the performances and to buy tickets, visit the theater department’s website here.

April 16, 2018

Reporters

Anya Balsamides


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
University of Miami basketball team lands two highly touted transfer guards

Oklahoma sophomore guard Kameron McGusty and Wyoming freshman guard Anthony Mack are transferring to ...

Mark Richt not ready to give QB reins to Malik Rosier. N'Kosi Perry still battling

Malik Rosier still appears to be the front-runner to open the 2018 season as the Miami Hurricanes ...

UM early enrollees shine in Canes spring game. QB race still too close to call.

With one University of Miami football scrimmage remaining in spring practice, the quarterback race i ...

Spring game lets UM fans see N'Kosi Perry and early enrollees in action for first time

The public is finally about to witness the Miami Hurricanes football team in action this spring. And ...

New UM D-line coach names two Hurricanes who have yet to have a bad day in spring

What do "G-Willis" and Joe Jackson have in common besides both being on the University of ...

Old Rhetoric for a New Generation

A University of Miami political scientist explores what a transition of power in Cuba means for its ...

A ’Canes Family Affair at Marlins Park

The 13th annual UM Family Night with the Miami Marlins lives up to its name. ...

A Legacy of Change

It’s been a year and half since his wife of almost 52 years, Nancy T. Clasby, a pioneering English p ...

Collaboration Is Key to Success

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for economic policies and practices that embrace c ...

Insights from the Real World of Sports Entertainment

UM's Global Entertainment + Sport Conference brings top athletes, broadcasters and professional ...

Quarterbacks Looking to Close Spring Strong

Malik Rosier entered the spring as the incumbent, but a trio of quarterbacks are pushing him as the ...

Baseball Opens Five-Game Homestand with FGCU

Freshman righthander Chris McMahon and the Hurricanes will look to continue their momentum when they ...

UMSHoF to hold 50th Annual Induction Banquet on Thursday

The UMSHoF will hold their 50th Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Thursday, April 19th at Jungle Is ...

Multis Head to Bryan Clay Invitational

Michelle Atherley and Andreas Christodoulou will represent the University of Miami track and field t ...

Langmo and Soriano Remain in Oracle/ITA Doubles Top 20

Senior Christian Langmo and freshman Adria Soriano checked in at No. 20 in the latest edition of the ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching