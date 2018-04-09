UM employee fired after making threatening comments

A public advisory has been issued for former University of Miami employee Melania Obando after she allegedly made concerning comments about mass shootings.

The Miami Hurricane obtained a BOLO, or “be on the look out,” for Obando issued internally March 30 by the University of Miami Police Department. She is the same individual in the community information advisory sent out to UM students, faculty and staff April 6.

According to the BOLO, Obando made “concerning comments” to colleagues two separate times. Obando allegedly said if she had been the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter, “they would have never seen her coming.”

On another occasion, Obando was allegedly heard whispering, “When I start shooting everyone I am not going to care who asks for forgiveness, I am going to shoot everyone.” She was questioned about what she had said and repeated herself, the BOLO said.

Obando, 49, worked in Accounts Receivable Management at the Gables One Tower across from UM’s Coral Gables campus. She was on vacation when the BOLO was sent out but was terminated when she returned April 2.

Obando has been issued a Trespass Warning. She drives a 2003 White Nissan Sentra with Florida tag AECW62.

UMPD has asked if anyone sees Obando on campus or at Gables One Tower, they call them at 305-284-6666.