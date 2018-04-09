Sports Roundup: Week of 4/8

Football

The Canes participated in their first spring scrimmage April 7 at the Greentree Practice Fields, and coach Mark Richt confirmed nothing has changed in the quarterback competition.

“Malik is ahead of everybody as far as just knowing what to do and how to do it; there is no question,” Richt said to the media following the scrimmage. “Even throughout the week, it was very evident that if we try to run our total system, he’s more than well-equipped to do it.”

Rosier and redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry – who is currently considered the clear No. 2 quarterback in the race – both got reps with the first and second teams. Rosier completed 8 of 17 passes for 109 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Perry completed 6 of 13 passes for 33 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Women’s Tennis

The Hurricanes posted their most dominating win of the season in a 7-0 victory over the No. 25 Syracuse Orange April 8 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. This marks the first time in 2018 that UM has won every singles and doubles match against an opponent.

No. 18 Miami (12-6, 8-3 ACC) captured its fourth top-25 and fifth shutout win of the year. No. 6-ranked Estela Perez-Somarriba defeated No. 10-ranked Gabriela Knutson in singles play, marking her third top-10 victory of the spring, which moves her overall singles record to 19-1.

“We knew that we just had to be tougher,” Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “That means playing great defense, but when the strike presents, stepping up and taking it. We were able to do that today against a team that, on courts one, two and three, was hitting absolute rockets.”

Men’s Tennis

No. 43-ranked Miami suffered an end to its four-game winning streak in a 7-0 loss to Virginia Tech April 8 in Blacksburg, Virginia.



The Canes (12-8, 3-5 ACC) stumbled in their first game indoors this season. The Hokies (14-6, 5-5 ACC) move to a 13-8 all-time record against the Hurricanes.

“Our guys were ready to play, but we just could not adjust,” Miami head coach Aljosa Piric said. “It seemed like we were playing in slow motion on some of the courts. We need to learn from this and have a better plan and mindset going forward, as this is not going to be the last indoor match we play this year.”

Track and Field

UM hosted its annual Hurricane Alumni Invitational Saturday, April 7, at Cobb Stadium, in which the team’s sprinters and hurdlers led the way.

The Canes posted eight personal-best scores and an overall time in sprints and hurdles that ranks top-five in program history.

“We had some really solid competition, and I just felt like the kids are really starting to believe in themselves and put things together,” Miami director of track and field/cross country Amy Deem said. “I think we’re healthy, and that’s helping a lot. We’ve got to continue to do that and take care of ourselves, but I think they’re starting to come together at the right time.”