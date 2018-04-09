Edge Weekly 8: Brexit rebellion, Kiwi rock and a dance-floor anthem

Listed here.

Goat Girl – Cracker Drool

On the same day this UK four-piece signed a deal with Rough Trade, Britain infamously left the EU. In its debut LP, these Gen Z women play with a mixture of malaise and anger, fitting for a post-Brexit era that threatens to diminish DIY culture.

Ritt Momney – Something, in General

Hopping on the bandwagon of ironic monikers, Salt Lake City project Ritt Momney released this dreamy, synth-laden single last week. With fewer than 1,000 listens on Spotify, it’s certainly a lesser-known find. The band’s name might be excessive, but the sound is undeniably smooth.

Kali Uchis – Your Teeth In My Neck

Grammy-nominated Karly-Marina Loaiza, the Columbian-American R&B singer who records as Kali Uchis, just released a 15-track LP, “Isolation.” The record is littered with famous collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator, BIA, Steve Lacey, Jorja Smith, Reykon and Bootsy Collins.

Haley Blais – Remove Tag

Following singer-songwriters such as Jay Som, Vancouver’s Haley Blais delivers her melancholy messages through soft, clear vocals and upbeat indie-folk instrumentals. “Remove Tag,” a cynical, relatable song about an unflattering Instagram picture, showcases Blais’s ability to laugh at herself while making beautiful music.

Tom Misch – Water Baby

London singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Tom Misch’s first LP, “Geography,” combines sounds from jazz, disco, hip-hop and funk. The 21-year-old began as a SoundCloud beat maker at the age of 16, when he was uploading roughly three tracks a week. Five years later, Misch has released a thoughtful 13-track record that boasts influence from both his beat-making past and degree in jazz guitar.

Fenne Lily – On Hold

Bristol’s Fenne Lily began touring at the age of 17, when she left her home in Dorset to support acts including Marika Hackman, KT Tunstall, C Duncan, Palace and Marlon Williams. A song she wrote at 15, “Top To Toe,” skyrocketed her to streaming-service fame with its heartbreaking lyrics and stripped-down instrumentation.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – How Many Zeros

New Zealand psychedelic rock group Unknown Mortal Orchestra has taken a turn toward hip-hop with its 2018 LP, “Sex & Food.” Echoing the sounds of boundary-pushing jazz groups such as Vulfpeck and prolific post-rock outfits such as King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Unknown Mortal Orchestra finds itself straddling two genres at the forefront of music’s evolution.

Saba – GREY

Chicago’s Tahj Malik Chandler, known as Saba, is a bit of a genius – after skipping a few grades, he excelled in high school from the ages of 12 to 16, all the while passing out mixtapes to his peers. Saba cites his father, Chicago R&B and jazz artist Chandlar, for his exposure to music. His tracks, featuring witty lyricism and complex jazz instrumentation, pay homage to his background.

Cuco – CR-V

South LA’s teenage heartthrob Omar Banos got his start writing SoundCloud ballads under the pseudonym Cuco. The 18-year-old doesn’t take himself too seriously – from his satirical rap about his Honda CR-V, which claims, “I look like a mom / in my CR-V,” to his twitter handle, @Icryduringsex, Cuco’s image is quirky and fun. Still, as his sold-out shows suggest, it doesn’t distract from his talent.

Chromeo – Must’ve Been (feat. DRAM)

Chromeo, an Electro-funk duo from Montreal formed in 2002, teamed up with American rapper DRAM for this caffeinated R&B single. With a syncopated guitar line, driving slap bass and swirling synths, “Must’ve Been” shows promise of becoming a dance-floor anthem.