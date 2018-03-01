Hurricanes advance to ACC Tournament quarterfinals after defeating Demon Deacons

Miami had the game under control, leading by as many as 13 points. But then Wake Forest made a late push, going on a 7-0 run with just under four minutes remaining in the final quarter.

The Hurricanes remained poised, however, and rode some solid defense and efficient free-throw shooting from seniors Erykah Davenport and Keyanna Harris to victory.

Led by 16 points and eight rebounds from Davenport, No. 6-seeded UM beat No. 11-seeded Wake Forest 68-60 March 1 in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Canes (21-9, 10-6 ACC) move on to play the No. 3-seeded Florida State Seminoles (24-5, 12-4 ACC) at 8 p.m. March 2 in the quarterfinals.

Harris and junior forward/center Emese Hof each scored 13 points for Miami. Harris dished out a game-high eight assists.

Wake Forest’s (14-17, 5-11 ACC) Alex Sharp and Elisa Penna scored 17 points apiece. Sharp pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Hurricanes have now gone four-straight years with at least one ACC Tournament win.