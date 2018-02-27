Cover, Greek Life, News

DEVELOPING: Delta Gamma chapter ceased following allegations of violating UM alcohol, hazing policies

Update, 1:07 p.m., Feb. 28: Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Ryan Holmes issued a statement to The Miami Hurricane through a UM spokesman. Delta Gamma National President Stacia Rudge Skoog also issued a statement. The story has been updated to reflect this information.

The University of Miami women’s fraternity Delta Gamma has been mandated to cease all operations while it is under investigation for events that violate the university’s alcohol and hazing policies.

A statement from Delta Gamma nationals on behalf of fraternity president Stacia Rudge Skoog said the organization is “working closely” with UM to “investigate and address any behaviors that do not align with our values and Fraternity standards.”

DG president Emily Gerstein sent out an email Feb. 27 to the members notifying them of the cease operations order. The announcement to the larger Panhellenic community was made during the Panhellenic meeting on Feb. 27, according to a post made in a private sorority group on Facebook.

FullSizeRender-1-255x300.jpeg

Gerstein could not be reached for comment. All DG members were told not to speak to media about the investigation.

Multiple sources reported the cease and desist was issued after videos were posted on social media which showed the alleged hazing, and those videos were later sent to administrators.

UM Panhellenic Association president Abby Washer, who is a sister of DG, denied the hazing allegations and said administrators had not received videos. Washer also said the Greek community was informed only of “general allegations” against DG.

“The deans are very protective of our community and the women that are apart [sic]of it, and only ordered Delta Gamma to cease all functions so that they could properly investigate,” Washer said in an email. “They have no proof of any of these allegations actually being true at the moment, they are just taking precautions.”

Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Greek Life Cristina Luna said she had “no further comment” on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Dean of Students Ryan Holmes issued the following statement to TMH:

“The University of Miami Dean of Students Office received a report alleging that members of the Delta Gamma Fraternity were involved in events that are in violation of the university’s alcohol and hazing policies. Given the very serious allegations and the University’s zero tolerance for hazing, the Delta Gamma Chapter was issued a cease operations order. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Dean of Students Office to determine if the organization and/or individual members violated any university policies. Anyone or any organization found responsible for violating any policies will be held accountable.”

Student Government Vice President-elect Catherine De Freitas, a sister of DG, said she did not have “any information” and could not comment because she was “not knowledgeable” on the matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Annie Cappetta and Tommy Fletcher contributed to reporting.

February 27, 2018

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


