Baseball, Sports

Seven-run explosion guides Miami past Rutgers in second game of series

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Miami Hurricanes clinched the series win with an 8-5 victory over Rutgers Feb. 17 at Mark Light Field.

Despite suffering an early 2-0 deficit, the Canes poured in seven runs in the third inning to build a lead from which the Scarlet Knights could not recover.

This comes after a 7-1 season-opening win for Miami against Rutgers Feb. 16.

Hurricanes (2-0) starting pitcher Greg Veliz lasted just three innings in an inconsistent outing. He struck out five batters but also walked five, which led to two runs scored.

But UM came back strong in the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Romy Gonzalez and Michael Burns that led to three runs, and then freshman first baseman Alex Toral hit a three-run homer to right field. Michael Amditis would hit an RBI-double to end the inning with seven runs scored.

Toral’s home run would be the first hit of his career.

Offensively, Reyes led the Hurricanes, hitting 3 of 4 with a run, three RBI and two doubles. Toral finished 2 of 3 with a walk.

But pitching and defensive struggles were evident later in the game.

The Feb. 17 bullpen appearances consisted of Cooper Hammond for 1 1/3 innings, Jeremy Cook for one inning and both Frankie Bartow and Andrew Cabezas for 1 1/3 innings.

Cook threw a wild pitch to give Rutgers (0-2) a run in the sixth, while a sacrifice fly gave the Scarlet Knights another run. This would lead to the end of the night for Cook, and Miami coach Jim Morris replaced him with Bartow soon after.

The bullpen had its difficulties, giving up three runs between the fifth and sixth innings, but it did its job, allowing none in the final three.

The Hurricanes had issues with runners left on base through the first two innings. In the first inning, Tony Jenkins was thrown out at second base while attempting to steal.

Reyes opened the second inning with a stand-up double and advanced to third base on a fielder’s choice. But a strikeout by Toral and a Raymond Gill groundout ended the inning scoreless.

Miami would add to its lead in the fifth inning, when Jenkins’ single drove in Toral to give the Hurricanes their eighth and final run.

After the Hurricanes’ series finale against the Scarlett Knights on Feb. 17, the Missouri Tigers come to Coral Gables Feb. 21 for a single game before Miami hosts Florida next weekend.

February 18, 2018

Reporters

Austin Pert


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Shocker at the U: Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski to leave UM

He is considered among the finest defensive line coaches in the nation. And now, according to a writ ...

This star Miami Hurricane was once a Gator. Now he’s the ACC Player of the Week.

He used to be a Gator. But junior Danny Reyes is plenty happy to be back home and playing for the Un ...

Photo gallery: Syracuse at Miami | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018

View photos from the Syracuse at Miam ibasketball game on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Coral Gables. ...

UM coach Larrañaga: We have to do something about our gun laws

University of Miami basketball coach Jim Larrañaga took the opportunity after Saturday’s 62-55 loss ...

A former Gator and many new Canes make Jim Morris’ final opening night special

A bunch of Miami Hurricane youngsters — and one former Gator-turned-Cane — made the University of Mi ...

UM Responders Look for Lessons in Tragedy

Members of the University of Miami first response teams remind us of resources available and what to ...

Suffering Through the Violence

Mexican activist, poet and novelist Javier Sicilia deplored the violence stemming from the “drug war ...

X Factor

From the North Pole to the South Pole and everywhere in between, the art of UM alumnus Xavier Cortad ...

University of Miami Experts Comment on Parkland Shooting

...

A Discussion About Climate Change

A panel of University of Miami faculty talked about the impacts of climate change during a meeting o ...

Miami Takes Down Notre Dame, 77-74

Walker IV scored 19, Izundu scored 14 and the Canes picked up a crucial win in South Bend. ...

No. 25 Miami Women’s Golf Tied For Sixth at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

The No. 25-ranked University of Miami women's golf team moved into a sixth-place tie on day two ...

Reyes Named ACC Co-Player of the Week

After a standout first weekend at the plate with the No. 24 Hurricanes, Miami's Danny Reyes was ...

WBB Wins at UVA for Meier’s 250th Victory at Miami

Miami women's basketball notched an impressive 77-62 triumph Sunday at Virginia, giving head co ...

Wimbley and Okieme Shine at USATF Indoors

Former University of Miami track and field standouts Shakima Wimbley and Tiffany Okieme were among t ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching