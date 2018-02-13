Cover, Opinion

I did a social media cleanse for three weeks, then I binged for Mardi Gras. Here’s how my attitude changed.

Eighty one notifications. I was off social media for just three weeks, and on Facebook alone, there were 81 notifications calling for me to click on that little red bubble.

Three weeks ago, I committed to doing a social media cleanse for a month. I deleted all of the apps, but not the accounts, and only clicked on the websites for work purposes – checking names for news articles, embedding tweets in stories (and once to get a dollar off on a sweatshirt by liking the Rathskeller on Facebook, gotta hustle).

At the suggestion of the staff of The Miami Hurricane, whose members kept me accountable on this cleanse, I’m breaking my commitment in two parts. First, do a one-day-only social media binge on Fat Tuesday before the full month is over. Second, go back off for a final 10 days of reflection.

Thirty minutes after that moment I opened Facebook, I was done with all of those 81 notifications, plus my notifications from every other platform. And I was extremely disappointed.

26115AB4-E82B-42DB-9D5D-F11145F30D34.jpeg

Apparently when a user goes off Facebook or Twitter, the platform tries to draw them back in by sending a bunch of meaningless notifications that wouldn’t normally show up. The vast majority of my notifications were people posting in groups I don’t use or needy reminders I wouldn’t normally get, like “Friend X just posted a status update,” or “Friend Y shared a link.” I just don’t care about what Tasty video my third cousin is planning to recreate for the Super Bowl or the thirst trap someone from my freshman-year floor posted.

The real interactions I had missed were limited. My fear of missing out was primarily driven by missing event invites. There were eight event invites I had missed on Facebook, but I knew of all of them from friends texting or telling me in real life.

And that’s the thing. The relationships I care about most continued outside of social media. It’s always nice for friends to tag me in memes, but they still know how make me laugh in texts and in person, they still invite me to their parties and they still care about me without a bubble on their phone reminding them I exist.

In fact, today wasn’t much of a binge at all. I caught up on my notifications, but after those from the first couple days of the cleanse, most of them were meaningless. I opened Snapchat a few more times because it can replace texting. But other than that, I never felt the impulse to scroll.

In the upcoming final days of the cleanse, I’m going to seriously reflect on how to bring these platforms back into my life in a way that benefits me, not just the data miners that are making millions on my personal information. Stay tuned.

Note: I did not technically give up LinkedIn, but I also did not go on LinkedIn once in three weeks. I’m going speed dating in Wynwood tonight and will write about that social experiment, too, but I may need to check out my dates on LinkedIn after they try to convince me “Bitcoin investor” is a real job.

Annie Cappetta is a senior studying political science and ecosystem science and policy. She is the managing editor of The Miami Hurricane.

February 13, 2018

Reporters

Annie Cappetta

Annie Cappetta can be reached on Twitter at @acmcappetta and via email at acmcappetta@gmail.com


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Everything you need to know going into tonight’s UM game vs. No. 1 Virginia

The last time the University of Virginia was ranked No. 1 in the nation was December 1982. Jim Larra ...

Arkansas State to UM football: Pay up the $650,000 or prepare to be sued

One-time Category 5 Hurricane Irma is still stirring up problems for the University of Miami. Arkans ...

#Storm 18 Canes bonding with Richt: ‘It was just like a ball of light from me to him’

Consenus five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, one of 14 early enrollees and 23 2018 signees at th ...

The back story on Canes’ little known D-tackle and the ‘skinny, fast kid’ at D-end again

University of Miami coach Craig Kuligowski is considered among the finest defensive line coaches in ...

Why UM missed out on these recruits and why a coach told angry fans to ‘shut their mouth’

Some Hurricanes notes on a Thursday in the wake of National Signing Day: ▪ Even though UM finished w ...

Blending Technology and Talent

Students in the Laptop Ensemble at the Frost School of Music are among the first in the country to u ...

Statement from University of Miami President Julio Frenk on the Appointment of the New Harvard University President

In response to the selection of the new leader of Harvard University, University of Miami President ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Miami Plays Host to No. 1 Virginia Tuesday

Canes play host to a top-ranked team for first time in five seasons. ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Bucknell, 7-0

The University of Miami men's tennis team (5-2) captured its fourth straight victory Sunday aft ...

UM Honors 11 Student-Athletes at 4th Annual Celebration of Women's Athletics Presented by adidas

Miami Athletics honored 11 of its student-athletes Sunday at the fourth annual Celebration of Women ...

WBB Drops Decision to No. 12 Florida State

Erykah Davenport recorded her ninth double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Miami ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching