Basketball, Cover, Sports

Hurricanes score season-low in loss to No. 1-ranked Cavaliers

Lonnie Walker IV

Freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV looks for the pass against the tenacious Virginia defense. Miami had just six assists and fell 59-50 Feb. 13 at the Watsco Center. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Virginia’s suffocating defense has shut down teams all season, and Miami was the next victim.

The Hurricanes were held to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 59-50 loss to the No. 1-ranked Cavaliers Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.

UM (18-7, 7-6 ACC) has now lost two in a row after winning five of its previous six games.

“We missed shots out of a little bit of anxiousness and maybe a little bit of inexperience of being in this position where you have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “You tend to rush a bit.”

Virginia (24-2, 13-1 ACC), who came in as the highest-ranked team in the country for the first time since December 1983, regains momentum after having its 15-game winning streak snapped in a 61-60 overtime loss to Virginia Tech Feb. 10.

Freshman guard Chris Lykes scored a career-high 19 points, but he was the only Hurricane to find his rhythm. Dewan Huell, Lonnie Walker IV and Anthony Lawrence II, three of the Canes best scorers, combined for just eight points on 2-of-16 shooting.

“They’re disciplined,” Lykes said of Virginia. “That’s the best way I can describe it.”

Chris Lykes

Freshman Chris Lykes drives into the paint for two of his career-high 19 points against No. 1 Virginia Feb. 13 at the Watsco Center. However, Lykes' efforts were not enough, as the Miami Hurricanes would lose 59-50. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

After scoring in double-figures for seven consecutive games, Walker has scored six points in each of his last two while shooting only 4 of 17 from the field.

Guard De’Andre Hunter scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Cavaliers. Kyle Guy, who averages 15.3 points to lead the team, scored 13 points. Center Jack Salt tied a game-high with seven rebounds.

Miami never led in the contest but had a handful of runs to cut the deficit to within five points in the second half, but Virginia always had an answer.

“When you put too much pressure on yourself to do more, you end up doing less,” Larrañaga said. “I think that’s what happened with some of the young guys tonight.”

The Cavaliers shot 46 percent from the field, consistently slicing through the Canes’ zone defense with methodical passing to the open man.

The Hurricanes shot just 38 percent from the field and went through multiple scoring droughts lasting more than three minutes. They move to 1-5 when trailing at halftime.

The Cavaliers, who hold their opponents to a nation-best 52.8 points per game, negated all flow to the Hurricanes’ offense. Miami had just six assists.

“I think we did a good job of making them earn their looks,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We always had someone in front of them, and that can wear on you over the course of the game.”

After losing 72-70 against Boston College Feb. 10, a game in which Miami went scoreless for the final 6 minutes and 17 seconds, UM fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings. Previously, it was ranked No. 25.

Miami next plays Syracuse at noon Feb. 17 right back at the Watsco Center.

Virginia returns home to play Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in Charlottesville.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we respond to two consecutive losses,” Larrañaga said. “The competition is so difficult. There is a saying about young players hitting a wall in February, and I am seeing some of that.”

Notes:

– The Canes have struggled to close out games at points in the season. UM went through scoreless stretches late in the second half against Georgia Tech, Duke, Boston College and now Virginia.

– Larrañaga was an assistant coach at Virginia the last time the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in December 1983.

– The last time Miami beat a No.1-ranked team was in 2013 in a 90-63 win at home against Duke.

February 13, 2018

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Do the Miami Hurricanes even want to play Arkansas State? UM official wouldn’t say

The University of Miami football team will begin on-field preparation for the 2018 season when sprin ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes baseball team hopes to get back to the NCAA tournament

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is set on getting back to the NCAA tournament after its 44-year r ...

Here’s what you should know about the Miami Hurricanes’ new revamped cornerback group

UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph won’t have ball-hawking corner Malek Young, whose career ended becau ...

Meet three Miami-Dade #Storm18 Canes who plan to wear the chain and bring back a title

They’re homegrown prizes, plucked right from the University of Miami’s backyard and ready to bring t ...

#Storm 18 Canes bonding with Richt: ‘It was just like a ball of light from me to him’

Consenus five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, one of 10 early enrollees and 23 2018 signees at th ...

Blending Technology and Talent

Students in the Laptop Ensemble at the Frost School of Music are among the first in the country to u ...

Statement from University of Miami President Julio Frenk on the Appointment of the New Harvard University President

In response to the selection of the new leader of Harvard University, University of Miami President ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Miami Plays Host to No. 1 Virginia Tuesday

Canes play host to a top-ranked team for first time in five seasons. ...

WBB Wraps up Homestand with Pittsburgh

The Miami women's basketball team is set to play its third straight home game Thursday at 7 p.m ...

Quick Hits with Taylor Burrell

Quick Hits gives University of Miami volleyball fans an opportunity to get to know the student-athle ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Bucknell, 7-0

The University of Miami men's tennis team (5-2) captured its fourth straight victory Sunday aft ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching