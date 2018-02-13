Art Wynwood returns in a new, picturesque location

If the internationally-known Art Basel and the Instagram-able Wynwood Walls had a baby, it would be Art Wynwood. Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends or impress your valentine, consider a visit to Art Wynwood from Feb. 16 to 19.

South Florida’s seventh-annual contemporary art fair, Art Wynwood, will take place President’s Day Weekend. This year, the show will be hosted at a new location, Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami in Biscayne Bay. The new setting is east of Biscayne Boulevard and between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways, offering breathtaking views and close proximity to Miami Beach and the 29th-annual “World’s Most Expensive Yachts” show.

Art Wynwood brings together people from around the globe, from blossoming art enthusiasts to major art collectors. Last year’s festival attracted more than 36,500 people.

The weekend events will begin Feb. 15 with an invitational preview benefiting Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art. At the VIP Preview, New York-based artist Logan Hicks will be awarded the fourth Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award.

Hicks’ works focus on the urban environment and use multiple layers of stencils to produce photorealistic imagery. In the past, his large-scale artwork has been featured on The Wynwood Walls.

This year, the show will highlight the most important and prominent works of the 20th and 21st centuries. Todd Merrill Studio will showcase the bright, abstract works of Colombian artist Knox Martin, some of which have not been presented to the public in decades.

Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister will exhibit hauntingly surreal works by Giulia Dall’Olio and evocative portraits by Juan Eugenio Ochoa, which have never been seen in the United States before.

The show will open to the general public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and will run through Feb. 19. Tickets are $25 for one day and $55 for a multi-day pass. If you’re 18 or under, you can purchase a $12 student ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit artwynwood.com.