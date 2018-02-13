Art, Edge

Art Wynwood returns in a new, picturesque location

DSC074401.jpg

Photo courtesy Art Miami Photo credit: Art Miami

If the internationally-known Art Basel and the Instagram-able Wynwood Walls had a baby, it would be Art Wynwood. Whether you’re looking to hang out with friends or impress your valentine, consider a visit to Art Wynwood from Feb. 16 to 19.

South Florida’s seventh-annual contemporary art fair, Art Wynwood, will take place President’s Day Weekend. This year, the show will be hosted at a new location, Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami in Biscayne Bay. The new setting is east of Biscayne Boulevard and between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways, offering breathtaking views and close proximity to Miami Beach and the 29th-annual “World’s Most Expensive Yachts” show.

Art_Wynwood-740px-ar_1391701454.jpg

Photo courtesy Art Miami

Art Wynwood brings together people from around the globe, from blossoming art enthusiasts to major art collectors. Last year’s festival attracted more than 36,500 people.

The weekend events will begin Feb. 15 with an invitational preview benefiting Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art. At the VIP Preview, New York-based artist Logan Hicks will be awarded the fourth Art Wynwood Tony Goldman Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award.

Hicks’ works focus on the urban environment and use multiple layers of stencils to produce photorealistic imagery. In the past, his large-scale artwork has been featured on The Wynwood Walls.

This year, the show will highlight the most important and prominent works of the 20th and 21st centuries. Todd Merrill Studio will showcase the bright, abstract works of Colombian artist Knox Martin, some of which have not been presented to the public in decades.

Galerie Isabelle Lesmeister will exhibit hauntingly surreal works by Giulia Dall’Olio and evocative portraits by Juan Eugenio Ochoa, which have never been seen in the United States before.

The show will open to the general public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 and will run through Feb. 19. Tickets are $25 for one day and $55 for a multi-day pass. If you’re 18 or under, you can purchase a $12 student ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit artwynwood.com.

February 13, 2018

Reporters

Jacqueline Levine


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Do the Miami Hurricanes even want to play Arkansas State? UM official wouldn’t say

The University of Miami football team will begin on-field preparation for the 2018 season when sprin ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes baseball team hopes to get back to the NCAA tournament

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is set on getting back to the NCAA tournament after its 44-year r ...

Here’s what you should know about the Miami Hurricanes’ new revamped cornerback group

UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph won’t have ball-hawking corner Malek Young, whose career ended becau ...

Meet three Miami-Dade #Storm18 Canes who plan to wear the chain and bring back a title

They’re homegrown prizes, plucked right from the University of Miami’s backyard and ready to bring t ...

#Storm 18 Canes bonding with Richt: ‘It was just like a ball of light from me to him’

Consenus five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, one of 10 early enrollees and 23 2018 signees at th ...

Blending Technology and Talent

Students in the Laptop Ensemble at the Frost School of Music are among the first in the country to u ...

Statement from University of Miami President Julio Frenk on the Appointment of the New Harvard University President

In response to the selection of the new leader of Harvard University, University of Miami President ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Miami Plays Host to No. 1 Virginia Tuesday

Canes play host to a top-ranked team for first time in five seasons. ...

WBB Wraps up Homestand with Pittsburgh

The Miami women's basketball team is set to play its third straight home game Thursday at 7 p.m ...

Quick Hits with Taylor Burrell

Quick Hits gives University of Miami volleyball fans an opportunity to get to know the student-athle ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Bucknell, 7-0

The University of Miami men's tennis team (5-2) captured its fourth straight victory Sunday aft ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching