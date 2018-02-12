Canes tennis goes 2-0 in doubleheader

Miami stayed perfect on its home court with back-to-back victories Feb. 11 in a doubleheader against Florida Atlantic and Bucknell at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The Hurricanes have won four-straight games, bringing them to a record of 5-2.

Against FAU, the tag teams of Pablo Aycart and Nile Clark and Christian Langmo and Dane Dunlap both picked up wins in doubles competition, and then Langmo, Adria Soriano and Bojan Jankulovski recorded individual victories to give Miami the 4-2 match win.

“We beat a good team today,” head coach Aljosa Piric said of FAU. “They train and compete in the same conditions that we do and they were ready for the heat. I’m very proud of our guys and the fight they have shown the entire year.”

UM dominated Bucknell from start to finish later that day, posting a 7-0 win.

The Canes kept their momentum going into doubles play, winning that point for the sixth-straight match.

Then Miami captured two-set wins in six singles matches.

“It’s tough to come back and play two matches in a day, especially on a hot day like this, but our guys showed up and took care of business, one through six, and that’s all we can ask for,” Piric said. “We are going to give the guys a couple of days off, then it’s back to work.”