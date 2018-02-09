Edge, Music

10 songs to jam out to this weekend

Screen Shot 2018-02-09 at 1.08.33 AM.png

Here’s this week’s breakdown of Edge’s 10 favorite recent releases:

oso oso – The Cool

This Long Beach, NY based band will send you straight back to the early 2000’s with raw sounds and angsty lyrics. “The Cool” is the upbeat bop of their new album, the yunahon mixtape. Catch them at O’Malley’s with Mom Jeans. and Tiny Moving Parts this February 15.

FRENSHIP – LOVE Somebody

Best known for their 2016 hit, “Capsize”, this LA electro-pop duo just released another infectious single. Recent Frost alumna Celeste Taucher plays keyboard and sings backup vocals for the band’s live performances.

Soccer Mommy – Your Dog

20-year-old Sophie Allison, former NYU Music Business Student, is the face and brains of Soccer Mommy. With her hard-hitting lyrics and effortlessly cool aesthetic, it’s no wonder she’s killing it as a musician in her Nashville home town and beyond.

Kailee Morgue – Medusa

This 19-year-old singer-songwriter had a hit before she recorded anything: the Arizona native recorded a demo of “Medusa” in her bedroom, which quickly blew up on twitter. She’s just released her first EP, which pairs her mythical lyrics with catchy synth-pop production.

The Aces – Fake Nice

Girl-band The Aces, currently on tour with COIN, write catchy, socially-critical songs. “Fake Nice” is reminiscent of HAIM’s music — angelic harmonies with driving guitar lines.

Tiny Moving Parts – Caution

Brothers William and Matthew Chevalier and cousin Dylan Mattheisen founded what would eventually be Tiny Moving Parts when they were in middle school, which is no doubt where they got their emotive hardcore sound. Catch them at O’Malley’s with Mom Jeans. and oso oso this February 15.

Teenage Wrist – Dweeb

If you miss 90s grunge bands like Nirvana, Teenage Wrist will fill the void. This heavy single will premiere live when the band plays Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival in May.

Typhoon – Rorschach

This eleven-member indie band from Oregon blends orchestral instruments, intellectual lyrics, lo-fi sound and raw emotion. In “Rorschach,” lead vocalist Kyle Morton sings like he’s about to break, but the eruption of instruments behind him holds him together.

Rhye – Count to Five

This serene single from Rhye’s new album, Blood, goes well with their minimalistic but evocative aesthetic. TMH will interview the band and review the rest of the album in anticipation of their February 22nd show at The Ground.

Darlingside – Hold Your Head Up High

Darlingside, a folk-baroque-pop band from Boston, MA, captures everything that is good about high-brow music — beautiful arrangement, literary lyrics, and complexity — but makes it accessible to almost anyone. This moving single has earned them much fan anticipation for their soon-to-be-released album, Futures.

Listen to this week’s playlist here.

February 9, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The back story on Canes’ little known D-tackle and the ‘skinny, fast kid’ at D-end again

University of Miami coach Craig Kuligowski is considered among the finest defensive line coaches in ...

Why UM missed out on these recruits and why a coach told angry fans to ‘shut their mouth’

Some Hurricanes notes on a Thursday in the wake of National Signing Day: ▪ Even though UM finished w ...

UM coach to freshman guard: “Continue to be a pest”

The freshmen and the bench came up big-time for the 25th-ranked University of Miami in Wednesday’s 8 ...

UM staves off Wake Forest with barrage of threes

The Miami Hurricanes, back into the Top 25 and eager to prove they belong there, staved off pesky Wa ...

Photo gallery: Wake Forest at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018

View photos from the Wake Forest and Miami Hurricanes men's basketball game on Wed., Feb. 7, 20 ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Luis Santeiro Shares His Memoir

More than 150 people turned out for a reading by the creator of the popular bilingual sitcom, ‘¿Qué ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Ellie Goldenberg Lives on in Memorial Scholarship

Three UM B.F.A. musical theatre majors are the first recipients of scholarship named in honor of the ...

W. Tennis Adds Feb. 10 Home Match vs. FGCU

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team has added a second match to its 2018 slate, as the Hurrica ...

Track Ready for Tiger Paw Invitational

The Canes will compete at one of the most talent-rich track meets in the country this weekend at the ...

Canes Shoot Past Wake Forest, 87-81

Five Hurricanes were in double figures as Miami took down Wake Forest, 87-81. ...

Patke Named Outside Linebackers Coach

University of Miami head coach Mark Richt announced the hiring of Jonathan Patke as outside lineback ...

National Signing Day

Keep up to date with all the latest from national signing day, as Miami looks to continue to add to ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching