Photo, Photo of the Week

Photo of the Week: Drake Visits the U

_DSC0476-3.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

This week’s photo of the week comes from Visual’s Editor, Hunter Crenian, capturing rapper, Drake, smiling to a wave of students from the Moss Terrace of the Shalala Student Center while filming the music video to his new song “God’s Plan” Monday Feb. 7. Drake also granted a $50,000 educational scholarship to junior, Destiny James, who is currently studying Public Health.

_DSC0582-2.jpg

Hundreds of students and staff showed up to the Lakeside Patio Monday afternoon to see Drake and be apart of the "God's Plan" music video. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0605-2.jpg

One of multiple camera operators stand above the crowd as they try and capture the reactions of the students to Drake's impromptu appearance. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

_DSC0407.jpg

Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

February 7, 2018

Reporters

Hunter Crenian


